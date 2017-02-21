February 21st, 2017

Building an Open Source Eco-Village

People involved in the maker movement are coming up with all sorts ideas to both help the planet and improves people’s lives — such as this idea for an open source village.

The Screening Room

If you’re looking for people thinking outside the box, open source people spend most of their day thinking outside the box. Witness Alex Cureton-Griffiths talking about his ideas, at MakerBay Central in Hong Kong, for an open source village in China. Yes, the text in his LibreOffice presentation appears reversed, but that’s a feature, not a bug. (Give me a few weeks to figure out why.)

Read his short accompanying post on MakerBay. While you’re at it, you might want to visit the Open Village website and follow Open Source Village on Twitter.