GoDaddy Sucks — and Here’s Why

If you’re reading this article, that means that GoDaddy still hasn’t managed to get traffic pointing to our new and improved server. That’s because this article isn’t on the new server, it’s only on the one we thought would be retired by now.

Starting last night, we thought we were well on our way to having this website propagating to a brand new VPS with a brand new IP address. The new server has a lot better stats, meaning faster performance, and would bring an end to an issue with our server crashing several times a day due to an out-of-memory problem. Understandable, since we’ve been using the same server for about 10 years now.

As I write this, that isn’t even starting to happen yet, and if you’re reading this, it hasn’t happened since, this article is only on the old server and will disappear from the site when visitors start reaching our new server.

That means that for all intents and purposes, this site is dead in the water. We have some stories we want to publish — like the new version of AlmaLinux that was released on Friday or all the groovy stuff that happened at this year’s All Things Open Conference — but we’re not writing anything, because that would require publishing the article twice — once to our instance of WordPress on this server, and again on the new server once that’s what readers like you are reaching.

And it’s not just this site that’s affected. We have a total of six sites on this server, and on the new server, that are all in the same boat.

Why? In a word: GoDaddy.

No, we’re not hosting through GoDaddy. We’re sometimes pretty stupid, but not that stupid. For the last ten years or so we’ve been hosting through a hosting company that we can’t say enough nice things about. They did the migration for us, and we’ve had the chance to see the new server in action. It’s lightening fast compared to what we’ve been using, which is the server that served up this article for you. We’re jammed about it.

The Problem With GoDaddy

So, if we’re not using GoDaddy as a host — which would definitely be a rookie mistake given the company’s reputation as a hosting provider — then what’s the problem?. We’ve been using GoDaddy to register our domain names, and they seem to be having a problem changing our nameservers to point to the new server. You’d never know that we’ve been their customer since the beginning of the century.

Changing or editing nameservers on GoDaddy used to only be hard because if was difficult to find the tool for doing that, but once you found it, it was easy. Put in the nameserver’s name (ie. “NS1.your domain or server.com” or something like that), enter an IP address, save it, and you were done. If there was a change of IP address, editing it was just as easy, Open it up, change the IP address, save it, and wait for the new address to propogate across the world wide thing.

That’s what I was expecting last night when the good migration engineers at our hosting company notified me that the new server was ready. I thought that all that was left was the relatively easy task of getting registrar GoDaddy to start sending traffic to the new server.

That task turned out to NOT be so easy. It turns out that GoDaddy will no longer allow you to modify an existing nameserver yourself, which is problematic since the new nameserver we’re using has the same name as the old nameserver, but points to a new IP address.

Hence, this old person was up to 4 am last night.

First I spent over an hour on hold on the telephone, finally reaching some woman who told me not to worry about it, that the reason the nameserver couldn’t be modified was because it would automagically default to the new IP address. I’m often a pretty dim bulb, but I pretty much knew that to be wrong, especially since we’re keeping the old server up and running until the new IP address has had a chance to propagate across the internet, which means that GoDaddy would never have a clue that it needed to look for the new server — even if what she said were true.

Later on in the evening/morning, I finally reached Chandrika M in GoDaddy’s help-desk chat (after convincing a robot that I needed to talk to an actual human being). She seemed to know what she was doing and told me all of the steps that would be necessary to set-up a nameserver as a GoDaddy nameserver instead of as a custom nameserver, and was willing to walk me through it, but by this time is was 4 am, so I told her I’d copy her instructions to a text file and follow them in the morning. She said it would be easy-peasy and that I’d have no problems.

She was wrong. This morning when I woke up I went to the URL to which she had directed me and found nothing like what she said would be there, so it was back to the chat to convince the bot that I needed to chat with a human. Finally, I was put in tough with Surjeet, who told me that he would have to enter the new nameserver information into each and every domain affected manually.

This seemed to be helpful, but then he told me that he was having the system send to me by emai a password that I would have to relay back to him. This wouldn’t be a problem except he was sending it to an email address I haven’t used since the 1990s. This was strange. I have two emails of record with GoDaddy that are current and which GoDaddy frequently uses to notify me of domains about to expire or about other issues, but he didn’t seem to know anything about those. The system, he said, could only use that long dead email address.

When I told him that this was an email that was no longer available to me, and that it hadn’t been my email of record with GoDaddy for more than 20 years, he said he could change the address, but that would require me to activate two-factor authentication, and that there would then be a 24-hour delay before he could make the required changes.

So, that’s where we’re stuck right now. In limbo. Waiting for the 24-hour clock to run out so he can make the necessary changes. At this point, I’ve lost all confidence that GoDaddy will ever get this right.

Again, if you’re reading this article, that means you’re still reaching the old server that’s showing its age and doesn’t work as well as it should, and which needs to be taken offline so that we don’t have to continue to be paying for it since we have a nice new server provision and chomping at the bit to start handling some traffic.

Oh yeah, one other thing. I host a site for a friend who doesn’t really understand tech, and because of me her registrar is also GoDaddy. Helping her navigate the labyrinth will be next on my agenda.