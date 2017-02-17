System76 Saying Goodbye to Bland Design

Considering that System76 chose to unveil its new design plans to The Linux Gamer — no invite went to FOSS Force, BTW — we can’t help but wonder if a System76 Steam Machine isn’t in the works.
Gardiner Bryant, famed Linux gamer in Maine, recently produced this interesting video hinting at upcoming new Linux hardware from System 76.
System76 already has a large fan base in the open source world. My place of work (public library) buys System76 laptops. It’ll be interesting to see this company grow its market share with its new computer designs.
Phil Shapiro
For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week.
