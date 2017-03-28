March 28th, 2017

Linux Action Show to End Eleven-Year Run at LFNW

Six more episodes before the popular Linux podcast, Linux Action Show, ends its nearly 11-year run in a live broadcast from LinuxFest Northwest.

Media

Jupiter Broadcasting’s long-running podcast, Linux Action Show, will soon be signing off the air…er, fiber cable, for the last time. The show first streamed on June 10, 2006 and was hosted by “Linux Tycoon” Bryan Lunduke and Jupiter Broadcasting founder Chris Fisher. Lunduke left the show in 2012, replaced by Matt Hartley, who served as co-host for about three years. The show is currently hosted by Fisher and Noah Chelliah, president of Altispeed, an open source technology company located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Linux Action Show, also known as LAS, will end it’s run on the road, with a live edition from LinuxFest Northwest in Bellingham, Washington on Sunday May 7. Followers of the show can take solace in the fact that LAS isn’t entirely going away, however. On Sunday’s podcast, the two co-hosts announced that the Linux Action Show will spawn three separate spin-offs.

The first will be a program called the Ask Noah Show, and as you might have guessed, will be hosted by Noah Chelliah. The show will feature content aimed at new Linux users with tutorials and the like, and will feature interaction from the listening audience via telephone calls. The show will be streamed live and will be simulcast on an over-the-air FM station in Grand Forks.

Another show in the pipeline is the Linux News Show, which will be hosted by Fisher and veteran podcaster Joe Ressington, who hosted a UK based podcast, Linux Luddites, for three years until the show ceased production in December. He’s currently the co-host of Late Night Linux. The show will evidently be something of an expansion of the news segments in the Linux Action Show, which Fisher and Chelliah said has been the most popular part of the retiring program.

In addition, there will be a relaunch of a Jupiter Broadcasting podcast called User Error, which Fisher called “one of the most well received shows we’ve ever done.”

“It’s not going to be the same User Error,” Chelliah explained. “We’re going to be able to expand that show. There are certain things we weren’t able to do with LAS that we will be able to do with User Error. The amount of coverage we’ll be able to bring to that show is going to be large.”

There is no firm date set for the premieres of either Linux News Show or the User Error reboot, although the pair indicated launch dates will be announced before the last episode of Linux Action Show airs in May.