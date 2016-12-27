Science Needs an Upgrade to ‘Open’

For too long, much of our science has been kept behind doors that are both closed and locked. It’s past time to bring openness to science, in much the same way we’re bringing openness to software.
The Video Screening Room
Joi Ito, director of MIT’s Media Lab, believes that science needs an upgrade. We need to move from closed to open, from secrecy to transparency — following the open source model.
Hear more about this in this short video clip by Kevin Esvelt, delivered at the Effective Altruism Global 2016 conference.
Here is another talk Esvelt gave on this topic – at the 30th anniversary of MIT’s Media Lab.
Tell young people you know that science needs an upgrade and they need to help build that upgrade, inspired by the principles of open source. The rest of us need to be rolling up our sleeves to get to work on this too.
Phil Shapiro
Phil Shapiro

For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week. He also writes for MAKE magazine, Opensource.com and TechSoup Libraries.
Yeah, you are right…
Science needs upgrade to open source science…
