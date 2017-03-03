March 3rd, 2017

Storytelling in the 21st Century

Some words for thought from this week’s video on nteract: “Open science isn’t truly open and open source isn’t truly open.”

In her PLOTCON 2016 presentation, Safia Abdalla, an open source enthusiast in Chicago, starts off saying, “The need (for human beings) to write and draw things is not new. The desire to communicate with each other has existed since the dawn of our species.” She goes on to say, “I think we’re long overdue for a renaissance that’s going to help us to communicate with each other as people…. Interactive notebooks and nteract will play a key role in the New Knowledge Renaissance.”

I work as a technologist at a public library and my undergraduate degree is in philosophy. I like it when I hear technologists talking in these kinds of terms. It’s evidence of someone thinking at a very high level.

Kindly note the historical name development progression from iPython to Jupyter to nternact. I’m still acquainting myself with these, but Safia Abdalla has sparked my interest in looking into this future. Tell other open source enthusiasts about these. Spread the good word.