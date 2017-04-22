Open Source Adapted Bicycle Pedal Comes to the Rescue
April 22nd, 2017

Libreboot Wants Back Into GNU

Christine Hall

The Libreboot saga isn’t over yet. Now the project wants back into GNU.

Libreboot logo

Early this morning, Libreboot’s lead developer Leah Rowe posted a notice to the project’s website and a much longer post to the project’s subreddit, indicating that she would like to submit (or resubmit, it’s not clear how that would work at this point) the project to “rejoin the GNU Project.”

The project had been a part of GNU from May 14 through September 15 of last year, at which time Ms. Rowe very publicly removed the project from GNU while making allegations of misdeeds by both GNU and the Free Software Foundation. Earlier this month, Rowe admitted that she had been dealing with personal issues at the time and had overreacted. The project also indicated that it had reorganized and that Rowe was no longer in full control.

The discussion on Reddit is to determine whether Rowe has community support to pursue her decision to attempt to rejoin GNU.

“Before I make this decision, as a result of democratic decision making in Libreboot nowadays, I need to see a lack of overall opposition from other maintainers (willingness to remain in the project after joining GNU, means that there is no meaningful opposition), and a substantial level of support by the public. The purpose of this Reddit thread is precisely to gauge public support for this decision, and based on that, whether to proceed. This is different than before, and reflects Libreboot’s new democratic style of decision making. It will only be done with community approval.”

Rowe also admits that “Libreboot should have never left GNU.”

The Libreboot project produces free, open source and blob-free software to replace proprietary BIOS firmware.

At this time, it’s not clear whether the GNU project would be open to having Libreboot rejoin. So far, the replies on Reddit have mostly been in support of the project seeking to return to GNU.

Christine Hall

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux

Latest posts by Christine Hall (see all)

5 comments to Libreboot Wants Back Into GNU

  • InvisibleInk
    April 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    If you rage-quit anything you shouldn’t ever come begging to be taken back.

  • Me
    April 22, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    @InvisibleInk Are you aiming to *validate* rage-quitting? Because never apologizing and never coming back is the same as standing by the rage-quit. Isn’t it healthier and more mature to get over yourself and own-up to rage-quitting being a bad thing?

  • InvisibleInk
    April 22, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Not attempting to validate, just suggesting it should be pointless to be expected to be taken back.

    AND no rage-quitter SHOULD be taken back, let alone should they ever expect to be considered to be taken back.

    Of course, it might be fun to watch them grovel a bit before lowering the hammer…

  • JfD
    April 22, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    @InvisibleInk Yes, they shouldn’t *expect* to be taken back, but I see no harm in asking, especially if the collaboration could potentially lead to a greater good. But yes, a true apology is offered without conditions.

    To humble yourself and to ask for forgiveness when you know you’ve done wrong is virtuous, as is to forgive somebody who has spat in your face. Grudge-holding & vindictiveness are habits that ultimately damage the grudge-bearer more than anybody else, so even if you’re not into hippy, selfless, the-community-is-more-important-than-the-individual kind of thinking, it’s in one’s personal interest to eventually overcome these regressive traits.

    As for if gnu should take them back, I think if the apology is sincere and gnu & libreboot both believe it’d be mutually beneficial, then why not go for it? Many great things would have never been accomplished, many important lessons would have never been learned if it weren’t for second chances.

  • tracyanne
    April 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    @InvisibleInk

    >>>>If you rage-quit anything you shouldn’t ever come begging to be taken back.

    Why not? I think it would take a great deal of courage to “come begging”, after such a public meltdown, and it is something, in the case of an individual, one is unlikely to do unless one is genuinely repentant or, in the case of an organisation, the organisational structure has changed.

    From what I have read, the meltdown appears to have been because of personal issues, rather than malicious ones, and the organisation structure has changed.

    I see no reason why they should not re apply for membership of GNU. It also seems reasonable to me that GNU would probably, at least, consider their application.

