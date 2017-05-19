May 19th, 2017

Jono Bacon Asked Google Home ‘Who Founded Linux?’ You Won’t Believe What Happened Next!

Excuse the hyperbole, but we’ve always wanted to use a click-baity sort of headline — just to see if they work. That being said, we’re not going to spoil the fun. To find the answer, you’re going to have to watch the video. Don’t worry, however — bad things rarely happen when Linux is involved.

The Screening Room

We found this short eight minute video quite by accident while searching through the FOSS Force News Wire looking for something else. In it, we find the well known open source community manager, Jono Bacon, at home, apparently alone and in his kitchen, recording himself as he plays with his newly acquired Google Home device. This surprised us, as we didn’t know he actually had a home. It seemed to us he spends all of his time in his office, and we figured he lived there. We were also surprised to find him alone. A community manager, we figured, is absolutely always surrounded by his community.

There were a few other things we learned from watching this. For example, who would’ve thought Bacon to be an Iron Maiden fan? Living in the Bay Area, and with his community minded career, we figured his taste would lean more towards the Airplane — you know, “We can be together” and all that. One of us figured him to be a British Invasion type — but we’re pretty sure that was the result of stereotyping. Evidently all assumptions were wrong.

As the device was a gift Google handed out at an OSCON dinner, sort of like swag, we know that the cynics among you are going to jump to the conclusion that this is actually something akin to an advertisement, or perhaps a product endorsement. Nah. He’s just having a little fun — and maybe thanking Google for the cool gift. Remember what your mama taught you about manners.

Anyway, the Bacon roast is over. Enjoy the video.