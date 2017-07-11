In the Depths of the Cloud, Open Source and Proprietary Leviathans Fight to the Death
July 11th, 2017

Why Is Open Source Important to You?

Phil Shapiro

While watching this video called “Why Is Open Source Important to Us,” we suddenly found ourselves wondering why it’s important to you.

By Johannes Spielhagen, Bamberg, Germany
[CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The Screening Room

Interesting comments from people working the open source way at Liferay.

Liferay is a CMS used for intranets, portals, etc.

“Anytime I want to learn something new, open source actually makes that available to you… By contributing, you put yourself out there and you give other people the opportunity to help you grow…”

You can follow Liferay in English and Spanish on Twitter. Subscribe to their YouTube channel, of course.

For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week. He also writes for MAKE magazine, Opensource.com and TechSoup Libraries. Suggest videos by contacting Phil on Twitter or at [email protected]
