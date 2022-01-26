Learn About Blender and Maybe Get a Free Book – What’s Not to Like?

All Things Open presents Blender 101 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 as a free webinar. Copies of “Blender for Dummies”, All Things Open t-shirts and stickers, and other swag will be given away to lucky winners!

From what I glean from my Twitter feed, where anything tweeted about Blender gets tons of likes and retweets, there’s an online event coming up that plenty of people are going to want to attend — and one of them might be you.

The event is Blender 101, an online event from the All Things Open folks, which will feature Jason van Gumster, author of Blender for Dummies, which is popular enough to now be in its fourth edition. Better yet, some copies of the book will be given away “to randomly chosen attendees.”

If that’s not enough for you, the whole thing is free, with ATO and its sponsors, Camunda, Fidelity Investments, and AlmaLinux picking up the tab.

In addition to the books, there’ll be other great swag given away, like All Things Open t-shirts and stickers (I love the rocket-people motif), and sponsor swag (I don’t know about Camunda and Fidelity, but I’ve purchased some swaggy stuff from Alma’s online store, and it was radical cool).

What’s not to like about all that, eh?

In case you don’t understand what all of the commotion is about, Blender 101 isn’t about something you might use for making a smoothie. It’s about a FOSS 3D computer graphics software toolset used for creating animated films, visual effects, art, 3D printed models, motion graphics, interactive 3D applications, virtual reality, and computer games. It’s also highly capable — like Pixar quality capable.

If you think I’m exaggerating, just take a look at this 10 minute animated short the Blender team threw together just to show off their software:

Van Gumster’s talk (did I tell you that in addition to being a writer he’s a Blender Foundation Certified Trainer?) will be presented as a Zoom webinar between 12 noon and 1 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 15. You’ll be able to join the webinar at 11:55 EST, however, to give you time to make sure your sound and video are working properly.

Again, it’s all free, but first you need to stop what you’re doing right now and go here to register.