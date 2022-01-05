Percona Live Returns in May as an In Person Event

Nothing is known yet about who will be speaking, but Percona said the open source event will return live this year on May 16-18 in Austin, Texas.

Good news for people who like their conferences live and in person. The North Carolina-based open source database management company, Percona, announced on Wednesday that after going all digital last year to deal with the pandemic, Percona Live will be reopening its doors to attendees for this year’s event, which will be held in Austin, Texas.

The event is touted by Percona as “the biggest open source database conference in the world,” with last year’s all virtual event featuring 196 speakers, 206 sessions, and “thousands of attendees.”

“Percona Live is the place to learn about how open source database technology can power your applications, improve your websites, secure your data, and solve critical database issues,” the company said on its website leading into the 2020 event.

Other than that it’ll be live and in person, and held on May 16-18, little is known about what to expect at Percona Live. This includes information on the precautions Percona is taking to keep attendees safe from the coronavirus — although we’re certain that information will be released shortly.

“Percona Live is ready and rarin’ to go,” the company said in an a brief email sent to past attendees of the event. “Registration will be open shortly, but we wanted to make sure you saved the date for our live event in 2022. Hope to see you there!”

As soon as we know more, you’ll know more.