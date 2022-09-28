System76 Upgrades Its Oryx Pro Linux Laptops

Linux-focused computer maker System76 today announced updated options for its top tier Oryx Pro laptop that comes with Pop!_OS preinstalled.
Linux computer maker System76 has upped its game with a new upgrade to its Oryx Pro laptop. The Colorado-based company that custom designs its hardware around the Linux operating system, had already improved its top-of-the-line laptop at the end of July, when it upgraded the processor to Intel’s 12th Gen “Alder Lake” Core i7-12700H processor, with 14 cores and 20 threads, and with bandwidth ranging from 1.7 to 4.7 GHz.
The July upgrade also brought the option for purchasers to configure Oryx Pro with either NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti with 6144 CUDA Cores or NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti with 7424 CUDA Cores dedicated graphics cards, configured so that users can switch between the laptop’s integrated Intel GPU and the dedicated NVIDIA graphics directly through the graphics profiles in Pop!_OS, the Linux distribution that System76 builds in-house, and which is installed by default on its machines (although purchasers can opt for the latest and greatest LTS Ubuntu release if they wish).
Now, only two months later, the folks in Denver are cranking out more improvements — this time with some options that are sure to appeal to power users. This includes users in the scientific community, which makes up a large portion of the company’s base, as well as Linux gamers.
The big all-around improvement is that buyers now have the option to configure their new machines with DDR5 RAM, for a considerable performance boost.
“DDR5 RAM can achieve 50% faster transfer speeds than DDR4 while consuming less power,” the company noted in a steatement. “This is a significant speed boost for those who frequently work with large files or datasets.”
Especially important for the gamer group, however, might be the return of the 4K OLED display option to give high definition games the treatment they deserve. I mean, face it — gaming is a lot more enjoyable when the eye candy looks appetizing.
“Paired with the upgrade in GPUs, it is smoother than ever to run your workflow in crisp 4K resolution while enjoying true-to-life blacks and colors with OLED,” the company said. “Users can conveniently access GPU performance or battery-saving integrated graphics directly through Pop!_OS graphics profiles. These profiles also include Hybrid Graphics, which will instruct the computer to use the GPU only for more demanding tasks. In this mode, users can opt to launch an application using the GPU when they right-click on the application icon.”
The Oryx Pro is available with your choice of a 15.6- or 17.3-inch screen.
Tech Specs:
|Operating System
|Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Firmware
|System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps)System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel® Core i7-12700H, up to 4.7 GHz – 24 MB cache – 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores
|Display
|15.6″ or 17.3″ FHD (1920×1080) Matte Finish or 15.6″ OLED UHD (3840×2160) Glossy Finish
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti
|Memory
|Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5
|Storage
|2x M.2 PCIe Gen4x4, Up to 4 TB total
|Expansion
|1 x ThunderboltTM 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 x powered USB, Type A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x Micro SD Card reader
|Input
|Multitouch Touchpad, Multi-Color Backlit Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard
|Networking
|Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Video Ports
|1 x HDMI (w/HDCP), 1 x Mini DisplayPort (1.4), 1 x ThunderboltTM 4
|Audio
|2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical output), 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone), Stereo Speakers
|Battery
|Embedded 6 cell Polymer battery pack 80Wh
|Charger
|230 Watts, AC-in 100~240V, 50~60Hz
|Dimensions
|Dependent on display size (Height × Width × Depth):
15.6″: 0.98″ x 14.10″ x 9.45″ (24.89 x 358.14 x 240.03 mm)
17.3″: 0.98″ x 15.59″ x 10.32″ (24.89 x 395.99 x 262.13 mm)
|Weight
|Dependent on display size:
15.6″: 5.29 lbs (2.4 kg)
17.3″: 6.17 lbs (2.8 kg)
Base weight. Varies on configuration.
|Model
|oryp10
Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux
4 Comments
I don’t care about gaming any more. But the 4k matters to me for reading text and watching videos in which other people write code.
I just bought a used laptop with a 4k screen specifically because System76 didn’t have any 4k laptops available. Oh well, next time.
Mike S. Considering that the 4k screen was a big thing when the Oryx first came out, I’m figuring this has been a supply chain problem that’s now solved. I’m glad you found a used laptop with a 4k screen, but it sure would’ve been nice to have a nice, new laptop from System76, no?
Absolutely. I wanted to support them, but not at the cost of eye strain. Naturally I had my new (new to me) laptop less than a month when this was announced.
Though to be fair, I had been waiting for the return of Oryx with 4k screens for over six months.
I’m familiar with that sort of luck. I’ve had plenty of it. 😉