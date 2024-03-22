How to Be a Speaker at Flock to Fedora 2024

Would you like to give a talk at this year’s Flock to Fedora which will happen in early August in Rochester, New York? Submissions are being accepted between now and late April — and we’ll tell you how to apply.

Are you a Fedora user? Have you always wanted to be a speaker at a Fedora event? More importantly, do you have some knowledge to pass on that would be beneficial to the Fedora community? If so, Fedora might be knocking at your door right now this minute.

The folks at Fedora on Tuesday announced the Call for Proposals for Flock to Fedora 2024, this year’s version of the distro’s annual contributor-focused conference. Submissions will be accepted between now and April 21.

Those who’ll be reviewing the proposals say they’ll be using this year’s three tracks, as well as the themes they added this year as optional descriptions for proposals, to help them “select diverse programming for the conference schedule.” They also say that interactive sessions that include attendee participation will receive extra preference over traditional lecture-style talks.

Flock 2024 Tracks

The three tracks for this years event are: