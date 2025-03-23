It’s CoreOS Test Week for Fedora 42 and Fedora Users are Needed

The release of Fedora 42 is only a month or so away, so the folks who engineer the project are calling for the user community to help, in a Test Week that starts on Monday.

With Fedora 42 planned for a late April/early May release, the devs with the project have been keeping busy readying the software for its production-ready stable release.

They’re now at the point where they’re looking for some dyed-in-the-wool Fedora users to install core Fedora 42 images and take the software through its paces to see what problems develop. In other words, they’re calling for a Fedora 42 CoreOS Test Week, which basically means five Test Days, starting on Monday March 24 and ending on Friday March 28.

They do this at some point with each new version of the operating system, because in the lab they can only test the software on a limited number of hardware configurations instead of on the gazallions of potentional hardware configurations it’s likely to encounter when it’s released into the wild. Test Weeks, with everyday Fedora users doing the testing, give them the opportunity to see how the software performs in he wild, and to correct any common conflicts that might arise.

“A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release,” Fedora explains in a statement. “Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.”

According to Fedora’s website, test participants need to be able to do the following:

Download test materials, which include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step

“The wiki page for the test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.”

Test day activities not only involve installing Fedora 42 images on your own bare metal, but can include installation on virtual machines and on public clouds as well. Further information can be found on Fedora’s Test Days results page.

