Open data is an important concept at Code for America, which addresses the widening gap between the public and private sectors in their effective use of technology and design.
The Screening Room
At the 2012 Code for America Summit, Code for America fellow Jim Craner shares some ideas about the benefits of open data. Learn about how the city of Santa Cruz, California, published a strategic technology plan that included an open data policy.
Lots of interesting videos from that summit have been posted on the Code for America YouTube channel. Poke through those to find ones that will enrich your mind. And don’t forget to subscribe to the Code for America channel, too.
The following two tabs change content below.
Phil Shapiro
For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week. He also writes for MAKE magazine, Opensource.com and TechSoup Libraries. Suggest videos by contacting Phil on Twitter or at [email protected]
Latest posts by Phil Shapiro (see all)
- Open Data Policies Necessary for Open Government - February 24, 2017
- Building an Open Source Eco-Village - February 21, 2017
- System76 Saying Goodbye to Bland Design - February 17, 2017
Leave a Reply