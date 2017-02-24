February 24th, 2017

Open Data Policies Necessary for Open Government

Open data is an important concept at Code for America, which addresses the widening gap between the public and private sectors in their effective use of technology and design.

The Screening Room

At the 2012 Code for America Summit, Code for America fellow Jim Craner shares some ideas about the benefits of open data. Learn about how the city of Santa Cruz, California, published a strategic technology plan that included an open data policy.

Lots of interesting videos from that summit have been posted on the Code for America YouTube channel. Poke through those to find ones that will enrich your mind. And don’t forget to subscribe to the Code for America channel, too.