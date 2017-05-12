Four Things a New Linux User Should Know
When you move from "that other operating system" to Linux, you're going to find that in most ways you'll be in familiar territory. However, that's not always the case. We sometimes do things a little differently
Sex, Love & Software: History of Free Software, Linux and Open Source
Take a trip through the history of free software, Linux and open source, starting from the early days in the 1980s through 2001, when this film was made.



The Screening
It's Windows Time in Linux Land Again
Using Windows. What a horrible thing to ask a Linux user to do.
In the Depths of the Cloud, Open Source and Proprietary Leviathans Fight to the Death
Just because open source is winning in the enterprise, that doesn't mean that the proprietary folks have given up their old tricks.



Red Hat's Women in Open Source Award Winners, 2017
Last week, Red Hat's DeLisa Alexander presented the third annual Women in Open Source Award to Avni Khatri and Jigyasa Grover at Red Hat Summit 2017.



Ostatic and Archphile Are Dead
OStatic ceased publication without warning or explanation in February. Archphile yesterday announced on Twitter that its "officially dead."

Ostatic, the once popular website for news and information about Linux
Bryan Lunduke Interviews Richard Stallman
Last Friday, the Linux Tycoon (as well as the guy who's been known to say "Linux sucks"), Bryan Lunduke, sat down for a free form interview with Richard Stallman. We figured that no dyed-in-the-wool FOSSer
 
May 12th, 2017

Linus Torvalds Talks to Debian Users

FOSS Force Staff

A little over two-and-a-half years ago, Linus Torvalds spent over an hour taking and answering questions from an audience of developers at DebConf14 in Portland, Oregon. Some of what he said is by now old news, but that’s interesting too, as it serves as a marker for where we’ve been.

The Screening Room

Usually when you see Linux Torvalds speaking at a conference, it’s in the form of an interview, with the interviewer more likely than not being his old friend Dirk Hohndel of VMware. Very famously, Torvalds “doesn’t do speeches.” However, back in August, 2014, he took another tact, which he sometimes does, and submitted himself to answering questions from the audience at the Debian developer conference, DebConf14, in Portland, Oregon.

He says a lot of things we already know in this Q&A session. Like a lot of us, on his own machines, he sees the operating system as a means to an end and doesn’t like to spend time putzing around on the OS level. In other words, he wants something that just works out-of-the-box. He also gets asked — and answers — questions about his behavior towards coworkers on the Linux project, which many think to be overly “abrasive.” He would rather we just let Linus be Linus, of course, although the audience seems to be of another mindset.

One thing we notice watching this session is how quickly things are changing in the Linux world. Early in the session, Torvalds talks about one of his pet peeves with desktop Linux, that being package management and the difficulty software vendors have distributing Linux ports across all distros. These days, that problem might be on the way out the door. Just this morning, we saw a news item touting the fact that — for better or worse — starting with version 5.10, KDE Plasma will include support for Snaps and Flatpaks.

Anyway, sit back, relax and enjoy. Watching Torvalds, we think, is always fun.

1 comment to Linus Torvalds Talks to Debian Users

  • OldNewsDaily
    May 13, 2017 at 10:57 am

    In other news, Survivors have been found after the sinking of the Titanic.
    There was a disaster at the landing strip, for the airship Hindenburg.
    World War II has officially ended, Japan surrenders.

