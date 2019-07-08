How User Revolts Shaped the Linux Desktop

The user revolts against KDE 4, Gnome 3, and Unity have left desktop Linux developers with a fear of innovation, exactly when that’s what’s needed.
Between 2008 and 2011, KDE, Ubuntu, and Gnome all released radically new interfaces. The mediocre reception received by all three has left developers so cautious that innovation on Linux desktop environments has been curtailed, except for minor changes. Yet innovation on the desktop is long overdue.
Before this brief era, Linux DEs were focused on equaling the functionality of their proprietary equivalents. However, by 2005 this goal had been realized and developers had begun discussing what should come next. Particularly among KDE developers, the feeling was that Linux DEs had the chance to become pacesetters in interface design.
This feeling was expressed by Mark Shuttleworth of Canonical in a speech a few months after KDE’s radically different 4.0 version was released. Speaking at OSCON in July 2008, Shuttleworth asked, “Can we go right past Apple in the user experience we deliver?” The question was a challenge, and developers who were not already considering how to innovate soon were.
Unfortunately, one by one the major attempts at innovation faltered, not always because of the programming. KDE 4.0, for example, was a major departure from the KDE 3 release series but might have been better received had KDE explained more clearly that it was a developer’s release, and distributions had not rushed to include it in their repositories. The result was a users’ revolt that was only cut short by a rush of new features in the next two releases that answered most of the complaints.
Other programmers, though, were slow to learn the lessons of KDE 4.0. At the time, Linux’s popularity was still new, and many programmers were not used to criticisms from end users. Not long before, programmers and users had been close to synonymous. Consequently, many responded to criticism with sarcasm and suggested that the complainers should code the changes they demanded for themselves.
This attitude perhaps explains why two more user revolts followed.
In the case of Ubuntu’s Unity, the design was so uninspired that the DE never managed to top 5% on any user polls. Users resented the fact that interface designers newly hired by Canonical suddenly had control over Ubuntu’s DE. More importantly, many of the changes were not so much innovative as arbitrary, such as the placement of application menus in the top panel rather than in separate windows. Other changes, such as the so called Heads-Up Display that was supposed to replace menus, were never finished.
Even after the initial outrage receded, Unity was regarded with indifference. From my observation, the majority of users replaced it immediately after completing installation of the distro. Later, built-in Amazon searches lead to privacy concerns. By the time Unity was abandoned in favor of a return to Gnome in 2016, few could have been surprised.
The Gnome 3.0 release in April 2011, less than a year after Ubuntu introduced Unity, was in many ways a replay of the KDE 4.0 release. With little or no consultation with users, Gnome developers decided the best way to improve the popular Gnome 3 was to remove clutter from the desktop (“minimizing distractions such as notifications, extra workspaces, and background windows,” was how Gnome’s press release put it).
No one, apparently, had counted on the fact that many users wanted those distractions for their work. Gnome resisted complaints for months before abruptly capitulating with the release of Gnome Extensions that allowed more customization. By then, though, Gnome’s user base had fragmented, much of it gone for good.
The Fallout
The short term result of these user revolts was increased choice. Xfce, for years the third most popular DE, surged in popularity, and today often polls better than Gnome. To a lesser extent, LXDE revived. New DEs, like Budgie and Linux Mint’s Cinnamon and MATE, were also created. All these DEs had two features in common: their developers listened to users, and changes were mostly small improvements rather than radical new directions.
If that second feature seems too much of a generalization, consider the upcoming Xfce 4.14 release. Developers have labored over it for several years, and I am sure it will be gratefully received by users. But although I have no wish to denigrate Xfce’s developers — who are only giving users what they want– consider the key features of the upcoming release: a migration to GTK3, bug fixes for the panel and other parts of the DE, and the optimization of the file manager. All are no doubt welcome, and the migration is no small matter, but have more to do with housekeeping than innovation.
Nor is Xfce an exception in this regard. The same can be said of any of the leading DEs today, although Cinnamon has shown flashes of innovation in recent years such as the addition of hot spots on the desktop. Even KDE Plasma, the most innovative DE today, emphasizes what is safe and de-emphasizes innovations like Activities. In fact, code-cleaning actually removed some features of Activities.
Moreover, when it came time to produce a mobile UI, Plasma developers chose to build a conventional interface from scratch rather than dust off the more advanced Plasma Active with its spinner racks and Activities. The collective instinct seems to be to shy away from anything too different.
The Need for Innovation
Modern developers cannot be blamed for their reluctance to change DEs too greatly. No one needs to excuse themselves for preferring not to have the work of months dismissed by often ignorant outsiders.
Yet, at the same time, we are still using interfaces based on the same principles of those used in the days of 20 MB hard drives. The menu in particular has become a click-driven dive through a maze of menu levels. We endure the inconvenience because it has settled in slowly, but a better alternative is overdue. The same goes for the crowded panels and notification areas. Yet we continue to trundle along with obsolete makeshifts.
Perhaps, like monolithic corporations, DE projects have become too large for us to expect innovation from them. Perhaps a small new DE is necessary to provide the innovation that is needed. In the meantime, the lesson of the user revolts encourages DEs to keep safe.
I don’t think you really make the case that a better alternative is overdue. After all, change for change’s sake is the approach that led to the aforementioned massive user revolts. You can get away with unilateral change if you are Apple because you have massive marketing and public relations machines, as well as captive users who actually have no choice. In the FOSS world, users will go where their needs are being met. Unarguably, Gnome and KDE’s radical changes did not meet their users’ needs, leading to the rise in popularity of alternative desktops. Trying to blame those uprisings on user resistance to change would be missing the forest for the trees.
@Mike I would tend to agree. I use Xfce precisely because it stays out of my way. One of my favorite desktop interfaces was the default screen for Windows 3x, which was basically a file manager.
I’m gonna have to disagree with this article. But hear me out first:
Take a look at Windows any version (even the dreaded 8!) the one thing that remained constant (in the case of “8” you had to find the settings I believe that would take you there!) but you had the same “Taskbar”….the same “Start Button” the same “File Explorer” etc. Take a look at Apple and you’ll notice that although they change colors or themes?…their setup is basically the same as well. Now, I ask you exactly what’s wrong with these scenarios?
Answer: NOTHING.
Understand; I’ve been using Linux since 2002 / 2003, and I have seen all manner of things within the Open Source universe, and while I can appreciate this author’s desire for innovation? To scramble things up and remove features people use and move things to different parts of the system all in the name of “innovation”? Is a recipe for disaster. Just take a look at the examples given in the article. I used GNome 2 for the longest while, and when they made the light-year jump to 3?…at first I revolted, but eventually it became my favorite desktop environment. And while a lot of folks might feel the same? we’re the minority, because a LOT of people used Gnome 2 and saw NOTHING wrong with it! So when the “cataclysm” took place, they logically jumped ship and found other desktops that did WHAT THEY WANTED. There is never a time when changing things just for the sake of changing things makes sense. ESPECIALLY if people are relying on your product / package / application to get “work” done! (and by “work” I don’t mean a home hobby, I’m talking about income producing work!) It’s hard to be productive, or to get work done when every other month some developers decide to switch things up leaving their users hard pressed to try and figure out how to go about working in the new interface. I feel that with the plethora of desktops that exist today, there really isn’t a need for “new” just yet, this isn’t to say that the devs should rest on their laurels and not push to make their DE the best it can be, but there’s other things that need to be worked on besides how something LOOKS, sometimes there’s the nagging error users get everytime they update, regarding some glibc file, or its the way something seems to “revert” back to standard mode when the user has already customized it. There are a ton of things that need “fixing” regarding the Linux desktop as a whole, but tinkering with looks, and trying to become the next iOS or Android/tablet interface UI is the LEAST of our problems! At least…this is how I view things…YOMD (Y-our O-pinions M-ay D-iffer) LoL!
A DE that keeps out of your way and innovates is not necessarily a contradiction in terms.
Plasma is a good example. It installs with a basic desktop, but you can go on to use Activities if you choose. If you don’t choose, the DE is still perfectly functional. But it’s not a case of either/or.
“tinkering with looks, and trying to become the next iOS or Android/tablet interface UI is the LEAST of our problems”
A strange assumption. Believe me, imitating Android or iOS is the last thing I’d suggest. Both offer mediocre interfaces.
I don’t know what is ‘getting out of my way’ really means? It’s NOT that DE is an overlay that hangs over the screen. XFCE, KDE, LXDE or dozens of other DES pretty much do the same thing. No one is more obsessed with the desktop Linux communities. Everyone is happy with their 10,000 users. Desktop Linux is a cess-pool. This is what you get when you don’t get corporate sponsorship. Linux is successful virtually EVERYWHERE. Even Microsoft is now using Linux. It has failed in one area and that is the desktop. The reason is quite clear. It’s the desktop communities who are digging its grave.
@James
Many people make the same mistake of conflating linux’s failure to dominate the Notebook/Desktop PC market with some kind of failure of the linux ecosystem. Fragmentation of developer effort and of user community is often held up as a sort of bogeyman to explain all of FOSS’ woes. It’s a strawman.
The two things are completely unconnected.
First, the quality issue: Several of the linux desktop environments are “good enough” to be used in a commercial environment, and acting like Windows or OSX environments are any where near perfect is laughable. As an example: OSX has a crappy and pretty much universally despised file manager, yet somehow Apple manages to limp onward despite this. Meanwhile Microsoft shoots itself in the foot with broken updates every over week it seems.
Linux hasn’t succeeded in the Desktop space due to one single reason: Microsoft’s monopolistic behavior. No other reason. Microsoft does not have a better product, but they can direct market forces to keep the status quo using a variety of tactics, from payoffs to outright threats and bullying. Even Apple with its veritable mountain of cash can barely make a dent in the PC market. What hope is there for a set of loosely related open source operating systems which are definitely not a monolithic commercial product? Google uses these same tactics to maintain Android’s dominance in the world of mobile devices.
No: Corporate sponsorship isn’t the answer. That way just leads to the Googlization (it’s now a word because I say so) of everything.
@James
FYI… just to correct you on something…. Gnome is owned/coded by Red hat. The same ones that owns/coded systemd… KDE is still independent, so is xfce. Cinnamon and Mate are products of Linux Mint.
By owns, i mean they do the majority of the direction and coding. RH are so full of themselves, they do not take constructive criticism. That is what is the problem. They think they know what everyone else needs and wants. Ripping out functionality is pervasive. KDE at least gives you choice.