Yesterday’s Man: The Fall of Richard Stallman

Although the consensus seems to be that it was time for the founder of the GNU project and the Free Software movement to step down, we shouldn’t forget his many contributions aimed at keeping tech free.
Everyone has been talking about last week’s resignation by Richard Stallman’s from MIT and the Free Software Foundation over his comment that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s underage victims willingly prostituted herself. Why should I be different? It’s not Stallman’s first mis-step in the sexual arena, but the comment and his reactions to the response suggest that he should have gone long ago.
I only met Stallman once, when he gave a couple of talks in Vancouver. As I wrote in a blog at the time, I found him an extremely ambiguous character, and had difficulties discussing him fairly. At the time, most of my dealings with the Free Software Foundation (FSF) were with Peter Brown, the executive director, an activist who did his best to ally free software with other social causes. Some months later, Stallman wrote an aggrieved email to me because in an article I had described as sexist his joke about “EMACs virgins” in a keynote at the Gran Canaria Desktop Summit in 2009. I refused to apologize and that was the last contact we had.
What strikes me now is how closely that incident a decade ago resembles this most recent one. In both cases, Stallman’s response was all about him. Nor did he show any awareness of how much his behavior harmed the free software movement he founded.
Stallman is rumored to be on the autism spectrum, and from the way he has acted, I could easily believe that. To suggest that a young woman would willingly engage in prostitution suggests a fundamental lack of understanding of human nature, to say nothing of the dynamics of power between a young woman and a powerful older male. Yet what I noticed most was how Stallman presented his ideas as a dispassionate academic discussion. When people recoiled, his reaction was to express his hurt. Although he was pressured into resigning his positions, when he announced his resignations he insisted that events were all “a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations,” His reason for this emphasis? The fact that headlines said he had defended Epstein. He seemed honestly confused about how blaming the victim removed culpability from Epstein.
Moreover, Stallman has never once apologized to the movement he helped to found, nor all the people he let down by his comment. Stallman has benefited hugely from the movement, receiving a salary, free world travel, and an assistant within the FSF, yet apparently it has never occurred to him that he had any obligation in return.
This type of leadership might have been acceptable in the past, but it is both damaging and embarrassing today. Yet if Stallman was aware of the expectations and obligations of his position, he showed no sign of that awareness. Even an elementary sense of diplomacy might have told him that, if he held such opinions, he should keep them to himself. But Stallman never once showed any sign of self-restraint.
Put out to pasture
Probably no one would ever admit the fact, but I suspect that for at least a decade now, Stallman has been shuffled sideways in the free software movement, left to circle endlessly on the lecture circuit while the actual work was done by others. His stubbornness, which probably keep free software going in the early years, has more recently proved harmful. It seems no coincidence that modern technologies like cell phones or the cloud, which Stallman rejects, are precisely the areas in which the FSF was slow to get involved. Similarly, the decision not to reach a consensus over the revision of the GNU General Public License seems to have something to do with Stallman’s animosity for Linus Torvalds, who saw no need for the revision. Both positions left free software and open source weaker and more ineffectual.
Yet the greatest result of Stallman’s stubbornness and ego is his continual insistence on referring to the major free operating system of our time as “GNU/Linux.” Not that he was wrong — in all fairness, credit should be spread around. However, for years now that cause has obviously been lost. Yet often, it seems that getting credit was all that interested Stallman. He constantly uses the point to derail discussion that might have educated people, and to ignore more pressing issues, making it clear that getting credit for the Linux operating system takes priority over almost everything else. Now, in 2019, the main purpose of insisting on “GNU/Linux” seems to be to help advocates to identify each other and to give young free software fundamentalists something to berate their allies with. Like so much about Stallman, the issue is a sign of misplaced priorities.
Stallman’s early achievements not withstanding, in the end, his behavior in the last thirteen years or so have divided free software supporters, and made common goals harder to achieve. Why, for example, does the Software Freedom Conservancy even exist? True, it is a responsible non-profit that does many necessary tasks on a limited budget. Yet, all the same, while its goals are worthy, they are identical to those of the FSF, and having two non-profits devoted to the same cause only means that donations are spread thinner. But when you notice that the Software Freedom Conservancy includes two former executive directors of the FSF and many other former members of the FSF, the inevitable conclusion is that it consists of people who could not work with Stallman.
Any lingering doubt is removed when I consider that the FSF simply announced Stallman’s resignation without comment, but the Software Freedom Conservancy released a statement declaring that “we are appalled at recent statements made by the president and founder of the Free Software Foundation, Richard Stallman, in his recent email to the MIT CSAIL mailing list. When considered with other reprehensible comments he has published over the years, these incidents form a pattern of behavior that is incompatible with the goals of the free software movement.” Where the FSF seems to protect Stallman by reflex, even when admitting the reality, the Software Freedom Conservancy is not afraid to admit the harm he has done. Perhaps that is why I keep hearing of people who no longer take out FSF memberships but do donate to the Software Freedom Conservancy.
At any rate, Stallman’s resignation comes as a relief. Like Joe Biden with his unconscious racism, he is yesterday’s man. Although Stallman’s behavior is an embarrassment to the entire free software movement, at least his resignation means that more contemporary leadership can start to emerge. In the end, Stallman’s resignation may be the best thing he has done for the movement since he started it thirty years ago.
Hi, great article, one small nitpick. It’s disingenuous to represent all of human nature with your comments. I know two young women involved in prostitution entirely of their own will, and they tell me they aren’t uncommon. It’s work they enjoy and not to mention it pays well, certainly a motivating factor for any profession. And then there is the whole nebulous area that is pornography which in many ways is just prostitution with a camera (not to denigrate or trivialize either group)
I have nodetails about the specific circumstances that he was talking about and frankly I really didn’t pay very close attention to what he actually wrote so I’m not saying anything specific to this particular situation, however it is wrong to assume the moral high ground based on an assumption that your feelings around prostitution are universally shared
I’m sorry. I didn’t read your article because the first thing you said is literally incorrect. He did not suggest than any of Epstein’s victims willingly prostituted themselves. He suggested that, from Minsky’s perspective, the victim may have appeared willing.
There’s a decent argument over whether he should have even discussed this, but please represent the problem correctly.
Hi.
My understanding is that Richard Stallman believed that the victim was coerced–and not that she was “willing.” However, he believes that the victim was required/forced/coerced to maintain the appearance of being “willing,” in order to trick Minsky into believing that she was willing.
Here’s the full quotation:
“We can imagine many scenarios, but the most plausible scenario is that
she presented herself to him as entirely willing. Assuming she was
being coerced by Epstein, he would have had every reason to tell her
to conceal that from most of his associates.”
The key phrase seems to be “presented […] as entirely willing,” which some people seem to be interpreting as “was entirely willing,” yet Stallman seems to be using to mean “maintain the appearance of being willing.” His second sentence clarifies this.
It’s as if someone pointed a gun at a victim, told the victim to text her mother, and to tell her mother that everything is okay. Even if the text message gives the appearance of the victim not being in peril, clearly the victim actually is in peril.
Furthermore, I kindly suggest that I think you’re wrong about what Stallman means by “misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.” I think that the “mischaracterizations” are about the phrase “presented as.” Given the news coverage, that interpretation would make the most sense to me.
For all of you nitpicking, the truth of the matter is that Stallman has expressed many problematic opinions over the years, and drove women away from free software (and software development more broadly) for literally decades. This last thing that brought him down is not the most important story, it’s just the thing that undid him. He should have been removed years ago.
90% of prostitutes say they would leave the profession if they could (https://womensenews.org/2000/09/prostitution-not-victimless-career-choice/). So leaping to the conclusion –without evidence–that Epstein’s victim was willing is a case of special pleading, to say the least. That a minority of prostitutes claim to be willing does not change the likelihood.
We don’t know enough to judge whether the contention that the victim was coerced into pretending she was willing is likely. But, in general, the idea that a teenager under coercion could act convincingly should raise some skepticism. The pretense could only convince someone who wanted to believe she was willing — after all, the average middle-aged man simply doesn’t meet many teenagers who want to have sex with them.
So, while I thank Emma Pam for the correction, it doesn’t actually change anything.
Your phrase ‘free software fundamentalist’ betrays your real desires. And those are to weaken the strong moral case for free software.
I’ve been at talks Stallman gave. I found him weird and off-putting. But the fact is, he has an uncompromising moral position. I recognized that and realized he was right. Subsequent events have only strengthened that conviction.
I can’t help but think that’s your real problem with Stallman.
And that seems especially true given your eagerness to spread a subtly but damningly false narrative about the statements the mob strung him up for.
This might interest you http://techrights.org/2019/09/06/rms-track-record/
Eviscerated!
“Your phrase ‘free software fundamentalist’ betrays your real desires. And those are to weaken the strong moral case for free software.”
Thank you for giving me an illustration of what I mean. I couldn’t have asked for a better example if I had planned your reply myself.
For the record, I have supported free software for twenty years now. I just don’t have any patience for those who attack their allies for a perceived lack of ideological purity.
It sounds like there are plenty of significant, truthful criticisms of Stallman, including (obviously) this most recent email, but only in part. So why not edit the article to be based on these? Bruce, it’s great that you’ve acknowledged your error, but as it stands this article is still spreads significant lies and falsehoods.
In this world today, it is neigh on impossible to play devil’s advocate. In any case, the public only ever hears what the media wants you to hear, so it if foolish to take any particular view so strongly based on what the media presents. Then there are clearly organizations that have their own beat to drum on matters; again, you can only take what they say with a pinch of salt (however well their intentions seem).
So, unless you are 100% privy to all the facts, you are better off being 100% silent and you should definitely not be judge, jury and executioner.
The very fact that the Judge for Epstein allowed “victims” to rant at the court in absence of the so called perpetrator (which, may, in fact have been murdered, even though many believe he committed suicide), is another potential and serious mis-justice. Now it is “presumed” that Epstein was guilty and no court of any land is going to prove otherwise, ever. I am not saying he wasn’t guilty, but perhaps he could never get a fair trial anyway and that may be why, if he did himself, commit suicide.
Once Epstein was dead, irregardless of how he actually died (via his own hand or by others), it then become something that should have ended there and then or better still remain in private conversations, perhaps counseling sessions if the counselors themselves can be trusted to not aggravate the situation.
Nothing is as simple as it seems, especially when you are not truly in possession of all the facts.
The dude ate foot crud while giving speeches… Should have gone a long time ago
Why would the open-source movement want to ally with the SJW or any other movement? That harms both movements. Stallman is very smart (though I hardly ever agreed with him), and he no longer fit into the MIT world which is striving to “dumb down”. It’s like watching a train wreck where the whole institution and other colleges are in a race to the bottom in a bottomless pit which this article fully supports. When I was in college, the last half of the book on circuits at MIT was incorrect, and it has all been downhill from there.
sounds like the contemporary generation is solving its employment problems by removing the gate keepers through forced retirement
Free software + Free speech = ?
SJW + Liberal = ? (resignation)
A forced out with the old in with the new to make way for more pliable talking heads…SJW wins again. I find my soul getting squeezed tighter every day by letting communists have a foothold in our society and a decisive voice for societal “problems”.
Who even cares anymore.
It’s (almost) Q3 2019, Windows 10 holds 79% market share and is about to reach one billion devices soon, the race to the top was lost by FSF/GNU a long time ago.
Who would have thought that people don’t care that software is proprietary and exploitative and evil as long as it works wonders for them? Waoh! No way I could have foreseen that! (sarcasm)
He’s just one old man at 66, but even if he is replaced or if Linus Torvalds dies in the future and is replaced by someone else, the point is free software will never succeed.
Yes Windows may very well one day see its downfall to a linux-Kernel based OS, but I can assure you it’s gonna be NOTHING like good old pure 100% free software “ganoo/Linux”
Anything that succeeds will in fact look more like the Androids and the Chrome OSs and the iOSs and macOSs of our time.
Essentially, free base but everything else proprietary mounted on top.
So yeah, as far as I’m concerned, a literal asteroid could come crashing down on every single FSF AND GNU office on earth leaving behind little green FSF supportive aliens from outer space and I would still not give a single tiniest f***