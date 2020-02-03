The Verdict On systemd Is In

While the use of systemd by most Linux distros remains a subject of controversy, the recent vote by Debian members to support systemd while exploring other alternatives seems to indicate the init system is gaining acceptance.
The Debian distribution does not speak for the whole of Linux. However, it is the source of many popular distros, including MX Linux, Linux Mint, and Ubuntu. For that reason, there is a sense of finality in the news that Debian has resolved to focus on systemd as an init system — the first process to run on the system, and the manager of all the others – while exploring alternatives. Six years after Debian’s Technical Committee decided to use systemd, in effect the experiment has been declared a success, although a qualified one.
The decision to use systemd was revisited in December 2019 because of the proposal to include elogind, which forks the systemd-logind daemon, but does not require all of systemd. The members of Debian voted on seven proposals, which I paraphrase here as:
- Focus on systemd.
- Support Systemd, but support exploring other alternatives.
- Support portability without blocking progress.
- Support non-systemd without blocking progress.
- Support portability and multiple implementations
- Support for multiple init systems is important.
- Support for multiple init systems is required.
The winning option was to support systemd, but to explore other alternatives. By contrast, officially supporting multiple init systems was the first to be dropped in the multiple rounds of Debian’s complicated Condorcet voting system, no doubt because it would seriously complicate packaging many applications.
Clearly systemd has reached a level of acceptance that would have been unimaginable when it was first introduced eight or nine years ago. In fact, probably no other application had been so reviled since Mono, the Linux version of Microsoft’s .NET Framework. Critics claimed systemd’s centralized controls violate the Unix philosophy of using one small program for a single, limited purpose. Since systemd was developed by Red Hat, others viewed systemd as part of a ploy to dominate the Linux desktop.
On the technical side, many considered systemd as an unnecessary overlay of existing functions. Systemd was also condemned as making the entire system easier to crash, and acting on different assumptions from the rest of the system. Others praised elements of systemd like the systemctl command while objecting to the binary logging system. The wide-ranging debate was often venomous, and the venom often spilled over into personal attacks on Lennart Poettering and Kay Sievers, systemd’s original developers, who sometimes responded in kind.
Today, systemd is regarded differently. Arguments about the true Unix philosophy have proved moot, and the worst case scenarios have not materialized. Probably, too, the fact that most distributions use aliases to integrate systemd keeps non-administers unaware of its omnipresence.
In proposing the winning option, former Debian Project Leader Martin Michlmayr argued foremost that, “Cross-distribution standards and cooperation are important factors in the choice of core Debian technologies. It is important to recognize that the Linux ecosystem has widely adopted systemd and that the level of integration of systemd technologies in Linux systems will increase with time.” For Michlmayr, the technical benefits of supporting multiple init systems do not justify the efforts required.
Michlmayr went on to say, “Debian can continue to provide and explore other init systems, but systemd is the only officially supported init system. Wishlist bug reports with patches can be submitted, which package maintainers should review like other bug reports with patches. As with systemd, work should be done upstream and in cooperation with other Linux and FOSS distributions where possible. The priority is on standardization without the reliance on complicated compatibility layers.” In effect, the vote was a decision to keep the status quo into which Debian had drifted into during the last few years, while leaving room to respond to changes in technology. Since, as Mchlmayr states, other distributions are in a similar position, there are few reasons to think that many of them would decide differently.
The resistance to systemd has not died with this decision, of course. Distrowatch continues to list one hundred distributions that do not use systemd — a minority, but a large and determined one. Those opposed to systemd still have plenty of choice, including Debian derivatives like Devuan and Knoppix. But if cautious, ultra-democratic Debian can opt to retain systemd, then it seems here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Are you serious? It’s back to the Byfield show, what did you pay to take editorial of this site? Where are other writers with more varied views that are more critical of the facts?
Those that care about not using systemd moved away; that left mostly those that were interested in using systemd as a concentrated base.
It’s like having a vote about Jesus in a Christian church; or less politely, voting for the devil you know when only devils continue to exist there.
Debian is loosing more and more reputation. No payed pro-systemd-article can buy that back.
@systemd refugee: FOSS Force does not publish “sponsored” content or accept payment for any articles we publish.
I’m not a big fan of systemd either, but I note that both the people criticizing the article have chosen the ad hominem route, insisting without evidence that Bruce is a paid shill, rather than debate him on the merits of his post.
>Today, systemd is regarded differently.
Depends who you ask. It has been forced on most without any choice by the user. Hardly a ‘free and fair fight’. Hey ho.
> Arguments about the true Unix philosophy have proved moot,
Please… moot is too argue or debate. So your statement reads:
“Arguments about the true Unix philosophy have proved to be argued”
Meaningless mumbo jumbo, like much of the rest of it. Where is the editor round here?
> and the worst case scenarios have not materialized.
Yet.
> Probably, too, the fact that most distributions use aliases to integrate systemd keeps non-administers unaware of its omnipresence.
‘administrators’. Might have been easier for you to use ‘users’.
But yes…. they can’t be open and honest about it can’t they?
And yes, omnipresent is one way to describe the gaping black hole that is systemD. Tentacles everywhere and a fight to get a system doing what I want, rather than what systemD wants.
I personally don’t care what system init. is used, as long as it works. I know it is a very controversial subject, as you can see from people making all kinds of accusation. Operating developers are free to use the system they prefer, and don’t even need to start from scratch, i.e. Devuan. As a user you do have a choice, and that is why I at least you Linux and not Microsoft of Apple. I really don’t see the need to disparage others.
Also thank you Christine for straightening out the paid advertising.
Bruce, that’s a pretty good block diagram of systemd at the top of your article. Could you tell us why you have all the blocks, but not the interaction lines between them? Could you tell us why *nobody* has published a block diagram with interaction lines? Could it be that such interactions are too complicated to document in an understandable way?
Contrast this with the following block diagram, with interactions, of daemontools:
https://tinyurl.com/mm-daemontools
The preceding is pretty much the same as the process supervisor part of systemd competitors runit and s6.
Also, Bruce, your article is slanted. It mentions “Distrowatch continues to list one hundred distributions that do not use systemd”. A hundred sans-systemd distros is hardly a resounding victory for systemd.
You mention “Arguments about the true Unix philosophy have proved moot”. What judge rendered that ruling? This proclamation is just your opinion.
You assert, “But if cautious, ultra-democratic Debian can opt to retain systemd, then it seems here to stay for the foreseeable future.” I see the situation differently: The systemd debacle gravely damaged Debian’s “democratic” reputation. Read the following to see just how undemocratic the decision was, paying particular attention to the summary relegation of discussion of whether Systemd would be the only init to a sidetrack thread:
https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=727708
Warning: Big doc, slow server
Glaringly missing from Bruce’s article is any mention of systemd modern competitors runit and s6, which continue to make inroads in the Linux marketplace and mindset.
Others may differ, but my view of Bruce’s article is that it’s more innuendo than facts, and insults the intelligence of Linux users.
@systemDisLindows:
> Please… moot is too argue or debate.
Definition 2, guy.
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/moot
And FYI, it’s “to”, not “too”.
It’s funny how people assume that acknowledging what is happening means that you are in favor of it.
Such personal attacks hardly deserve a civil answer. However for the record, I have never seen the need for systemd myself. It seems to complicate things in a way that hardly seems justified.
At the same time, some of the reasons for disliking it strike me as absurd. If you want to see a Red Hat plot to take over the desktop, a far better piece of evidence can be found in gnome-boxes, which, although an excellent virtualization option, emphasizes Fedora and RHEL in its interface in a completely unnecessary way.
As for runit and s6, they are interesting, but they were not even in the running in the Debian general resolution, except in a general way. Mentioning them, though, does suggest a good topic for a future article.
From Christine Hall: “@systemd refugee: FOSS Force does not publish “sponsored” content or accept payment for any articles we publish.”
Nor do I write sponsored articles nor accept payment from anyone except the site or magazine in which content by me appears. The assumption that I would is deeply offensive — all the more so because it has no evidence whatsoever.
The problem is that we have people shouting the same argument at each other for years now. Please just shut up! It should be obvious by now that neither side will convince the other!
Please just go your separate ways and do your thing.
“Arguments about the true Unix philosophy have proved moot,
Please… moot is too argue or debate. So your statement reads:
“Arguments about the true Unix philosophy have proved to be argued”
Please, don’t try to school an English major who publishes regularly. FYI, “moot”‘s meanings include “points that are still unresolved but are beside the point.” If you hadn’t stopped at the first meaning that pleased you, you might have learned that for yourself.
@Bruce: Your article was referenced on the Devuan mailing list (https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20200203.151133.dc71adf3.en.html).
That’s where the wierdos come from all of a sudden.
‘Foobar’, you mean weirdo comments like this one, the immediate response to the one you linked?
https://lists.dyne.org/lurker/message/20200203.163253.5e39e7ff.en.html
I will perhaps find time this evening to try to make some useful comments, but doing so rather than posting insults or dredging up prepared semi-idiotic talking points, takes time.
— Rick Moen
rick@linuxmafia.com
@Rick: No, more like the first two comments here and that one from Steve Litt.
I am looking forward to your well argued postings.
Foobar, I thank you, and hope I do have time. FWIW, Steve Litt is a friend of mine, and I profoundly respect (mostly, most of the time) his comments when he isn’t, himself, shooting from the hip. For the record, he is likewise a Devuan ‘Dng’ mailing list regular.
— Rick Moen
rick@linuxmafia.com
(mathematics major, but like the estimable Mr. Byfield able to read and comprehend multiple entries in a dictionary; mirabile dictu!)
Where to start with this…
The author seems to have taken pro-systemd arguments at face value and applied no critical thinking or analysis.
The first failure is to accept the “it must be good, most distros have adopted it” fallacy. Most distros have taken it on for the simple reason that the systemd folks were quick to get it’s tentacles deeply embedded in certain popular software so it became difficult to rip it out. Add that in the early days it was excused as being “just another init, you can easily replace it” – thus sidelining criticisms until it was entrenched.
As to Debian voting for it (the first vote), if you look at the vote it’s easy to show that really they didn’t. It’s only the way the vote was arranged that made it appear to be a positive vote.
The most recent vote is really “we can’t rip it out now because it’s too entrenched, but we’ll tolerate alternatives if someone else does all the work”. In reality, that means carrying on letting systemd metastasize through more and more software – while it gets harder and harder to remove.
Then lets look at the statement that it’s now accepted more. Amongst people that undetstand, it is even less accepted now – it’s become clearer just how far the systemd people want to embed it in the system, making it ever harder to rip it out.
It wouldn’t have been quite as bad if it was quality code – when Linus bans kernel submissions from their devs, you know there’s something wrong !
Lead devs have a track record in poorly designed & buggy code – not to mention their attitude to labelling bugs as “won’t fix”. They’ve shown no regard for the idea of compatibility – seemingly intent on replacing time tested utilities with something new and incompatible. It appears as though this is part of the plan, making it ever harder to write code that runs in traditional environments as well as under systemd.
And these “new & improved” tools often are far from improved. Take their replacement for ntpd – which breaks real-time stuff like cnc while offering zero benefits to justify it’s existence.
I have systems held at Debian Wheezy while I waited to see how things worked out. I’m in the process of moving them to Devuan because I value reliability and maintainability.
If something goes wrong I want to be able to debug it – not just reinstall the system like many Windows faults. Just because you personally haven’t heard of big problems caused by systemd’s monolithic and undebuggable boot system doesn’t mean othets haven’t. I haven’t crashed a car – but I still wear a seatbelt and have insurance.
@ Karl Napf
“Please just go your separate ways and do your thing.”
Most if us would love to. If systemd folk wete prepared to do thatvthen we’d not be having these discussions. I really don’t give a toss if people actually want to use systemd, and I think you’ll find that most people on this side of the fence would agree.
The problem is that on the systemd side of the fence, there appears to be no attempt whatsoever to co-exist with other inits or tools. Quite the reverse – it appears to be policy to ignore such niceties and just keep forcing software devs to choose between incompatible interfaces, or put a lot of effort into duplicated code.
@Simon: Most developers out there do not care for systemd one way or another. They will use whatever offers to solve their problems and if systemd does and nobody else bothers, then they will go for systemd.
Provide alternatives and developers will support those, too.
But so far no such alternatives are forthcoming. There apparently are 100 non-systemd distributions out there. Surely you can find some developers there that can implement real alternatives to systemd! And I am not talking about re-implementing systemd APIs, but entirely different solutions to the same problem!
The init system itself is pretty irrelevant by the way. Nobody cares whether that is done by systemd, s6, runnit or whatever! Logind, tmpfiles.d, sysusers.d and now homed are all way more important.
“The author seems to have taken pro-systemd arguments at face value and applied no critical thinking or analysis.”
Again, you confuse observation with taking a position.
More importantly, you obviously missed the point. I had no interest in rehashing the arguments of previous years. I only observed that major distributions like Debian seem to have made a decision through their actions.
I would welcome anyone’s reply to the arguments made by Debian in favor of systemd. That would be a useful contribution to the discussion. But please, do not attribute those arguments to me simply because I reported them.