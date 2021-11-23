LibreOffice Releases User Guides for Impress and Calc 7.2

Electronic versions of LibreOffice’s guides are available as free downloads, or print-on-demand versions through Lulu.

LibreOffice, the open source office productivity suite, announced on Tuesday the release of new user guides for two components of LibreOffice 7.2.

Available now for free download are Impress Guide 7.2, for the suite’s slide presentation component (similar to PowerPoint), and Calc Guide 7.2, for LibreOffice’s spreadsheet component. A guide is already available for LibreOffice Writer 7.2, as well as a 7.2 Getting Started guide.

These are remarkably complete guides, with the smallest (Impress) weighing in at 372 pages and the largest (Calc) containing 547 pages.

Guides are also available for earlier versions of LibreOffice, going back to version 4.0.

In addition to the free, downloadable digital versions, print-on-demand versions are also available from LuLu, also going back to version 4.0. Prices for printed copies of the latest 7.2 guides range from $12.00 for Impress to $15.00 for Writer and Calc.

The Documentation Page of the LibreOffice website has links for both the downloads and print copies.