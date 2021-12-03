See Carla Schroder Talk Linux Online — and Maybe Win a Book or Other Cool Swag

Not only will you get to learn things you maybe don’t know about Linux, you might win a copy of Linux Cookbook SE, or some amazing swag!

Carla Schroder, Linux enthusiast and advocate, and the author several well known books on Linux and open source software (including her latest, Linux Cookbook Second Edition), has teamed up with the folks who produce the annual All Things Open conference in Raleigh.

The result is a live online webinar — What’s New in Linux: the Most Significant Changes in the Past Ten Years — that’s scheduled to take place at noon Eastern Time/9 am Pacific Time on December 14. The event is completely free (actually better than free, since they’ll be giving away a number of copies of her new Linux cookbook, as well as some cool All Things Open t-shirts and stickers, all shipped postage paid), but you’ll need to register to attend.

“We may try to make a couple of mechanical keyboards available as well, since these seem to be extremely popular with our community,” ATO event organizers said.

If you don’t know who Carla Schroder is, then the odds are that you haven’t been around Linux very long, since for many years after the first edition of Linux Cookbook was released in 2004, it was considered essential by folks using Linux.

In an article she wrote for FOSS Force in November, she said that she wrote the second edition, which was just published by O’Reilly in September, because “the first Linux Cookbook is sadly outdated, so I had the nutty idea to write a second edition. Even nuttier, O’Reilly agreed, and thus commenced 16 months of toil. It looked easy, but of course it wasn’t.”

In addition to the two Linux cookbooks, she is also the author of Linux Networking Cookbook and The Book of Audacity, with the latter considered by many to be the definitive guide for using the popular open-source digital audio editor and recording application, Audacity.

Currently Shroder’s day job is “toiling for the wonderful SUSE documentation team.”

“Linux’s undeserved reputation for being difficult to use lingers, as though we still have to compile kernels, go on long hunts for supported hardware, build apps from source, and memorize long strange command-line incantations to get anything done,” Schroder said in a statement about the upcoming online event. “In reality, Linux has evolved into an extremely flexible powerhouse, running on everything from tiny embedded devices to mainframes.”

“Most of its major subsystems have been modernized, such as wireless networking, audio, video, block device management, filesystems, init and process management, hotplug, printing, firewalls, hardware probing and discovery, boot menu, and more,” she added. “Join me for a fun overview of some of the cool changes in the past ten years that make Linux the most user-friendly and most powerful computer operating system.”

What’s New in Linux is being presented by All Things Open and is sponsored by Camunda, Fidelity Investments, and AlmaLinux.