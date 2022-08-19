FOSS Force Open Source News Quiz (8/19/22)

The answer is Intel Alder Lake.

In an article published Monday, Phoronix’s Michael Larabel explained, “While much of the Alder Lake laptop support for Linux is in good shape, the exception is around web cameras. These newer laptops with Intel’s latest web-camera tech are not currently supported by the mainline kernel and require proprietary software for use. Some platforms like Ubuntu and ChromeOS are picking up these blobs for now while a proper open-source, upstream solution is likely months — or likely about one year — away.”

Kroah-Hartman’s statement came in a thread on the Linux kernel list started by Paul Menzel, who explained the situation with Alder Lake processors, finishing with the statement: “With the current situation I can only recommend to

FLOSS users to *not* buy these devices.”

To which Libcamera developer Laurent Pinchart replied, “For the time being, I agree with your recommendation to not buy these devices if you care about camera support.”

This prompted Kroah-Hartman to write, “I second this, don’t buy these devices if the vendor is not willing to get their drivers upstreamed properly.”

Later on in the thread, after it was joined by a Google engineer, Kroah-Hartman reaffirmed his position: “Ok, so getting this merged is a good year out at the best, realistically 2 years given that once you submit the first version for review, the real work will start happening.

“So I’ll stick with my original statement, don’t buy this hardware as the vendors don’t seem to want to upstream the drivers any time soon :(“