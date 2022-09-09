FOSS News Quiz for September 9, 2022

The answer is Kylin, which made this week’s news quiz because of an excellent article Liam Proven wrote for The Register.

Actually, when our crackpot team of investigators got to work on this, they discovered the distro seems to be a little confusing, because there are actually three (maybe four) versions of Kylin.

There’s Kylin, the original distro that since 2001 has been developed by academics at the National University of Defense Technology in the People’s Republic of China. This distro actually started life as a FreeBSD-based operating system that switched to Linux when it reached its 3.0 release. In 2009, the Washington Times reported that Kevin G. Coleman, a private security specialist advising the U.S. on cybersecurity, told the U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission that the distro was a hardened OS, designed by China’s government for waging cyberwarfare on the U.S.

Then there’s NeoKylin, that got started in 2010 when China Standard Software and the National University of Defense Technology signed a strategic partnership to launch a new version of Kylin. This one is our bet to be the “official” official version, as from the beginning it was intended for use by government offices, national defense, energy and other sectors of the Chinese economy.

By 2019, ZDNet said, NeoKylin was shipping on almost all computers sold in China, and that Kylin and NeoKylin had a 90% share of the Chinese computer market.

Then there’s Ubuntu Kylin, which started in 2013 when Canonical reached an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China to release a Ubuntu-based Linux OS with features targeted at the Chinese market.