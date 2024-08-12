Linux Foundation Announces ‘Open Model Initiative’ to Promote Openly Licensed AI Models

While Open Source Initiative continues its work developing an open-source AI definition, LF has taken AI-based Open Model Initiative under its wings.

The Linux Foundation announced today that it’s wading into open-source AI waters by taking adopting the Open Model Initiative as an LF project.

OMI is a new kid on the block. The Linux Foundation says the project was “established in response to licensing decisions that create barriers for enterprise adoption, OMI is focused on training and developing AI models under irrevocable open licenses without deletion clauses or recurring costs for access.”

In an earlier undated announcement on the formation of OMI, the organization said that it intends to support a development model that would require “true open source” using permissive, Open Source Initiative approved licenses.

Although such licenses do not yet exist, OSI has been working to develop an Open Source Artificial Intelligence Definition that will eventually pave the way for official OSI approved open-source AI licenses. I’m guessing that OMI intends to contribute to the ongoing discussion at OSI about AI licensing, and will have a licence ready for submission as soon as an open-source AI definition is approved.

“The Linux Foundation is deeply committed to fostering open and collaborative development around AI,” Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation said in a statement. “With the Open Model Initiative, we are taking a significant step towards making AI accessible and beneficial for everyone, building an environment where creativity and progress in AI can thrive without barriers.”

The initiative was started by three corporations, with at least two of them having skin in the generative AI game. The first is Invoke, which bills itself as “the gen AI platform for pro studios,” and whose founder and CEO, Kent Keirsey, has already been posting about today’s LF announcement on LinkedIn. In addition, Invoke’s website hosts an undated release announcing OMI’s formation. Also involved is Civitai, which calls itself “the home of open-source generative AI,” and ComfyOrg, the company behing ComfyUI.

In the announcement of OMI’s formation on Invoke’s website, the organization lays out the items that are first on its agenda as it gets started:

Establishing a governance framework and working groups to coordinate collaborative community development.

Facilitating a survey to document feedback on what the open-source community wants to see in future model research and training

Creating shared standards to improve future model interoperability and compatible metadata practices so that open-source tools are more compatible across the ecosystem

Supporting model development that meets the following criteria:

True open source: Permissively licensed using an approved Open Source Initiative license, and developed with open and transparent principles

Capable: A competitive model built to provide the creative flexibility and extensibility needed by creatives

Ethical: Addressing major, substantiated complaints about unconsented references to artists and other individuals in the base model while recognizing fair use.

“We believe open source is the best path forward to ensure that AI benefits everyone, ” Kent Keirsey said in a statement. “Through OMI’s commitment to open-source development under the Linux Foundation, we believe the collective will deliver high-quality, competitive models with open licenses that push AI creativity forward, are free to use, and meet the needs of the community.”

The newly formed organization also said it plans to eventually host community events and roundtables to support the development of open-source tools.