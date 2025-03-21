FOSS Force Mostly Open Tech News Quiz – March 21, 2025

Did you have time to keep up with the news this week? Here’s your chance to brag… or not. This week there are 11 questions. Good luck!
Results
Hooray! You passed! Great going, Ace!
See you again next week.
That’s too bad. Maybe next week you’ll do better.
#1. Ubuntu has announced that it intends to replace what essential Linux distro ingredient with a Rust-based alternative?
#2. A recent study discovered that AI chatbots will give different answers to the same question depending on what?
#3. What distinguishes the PineTab-V 10.1 inch tablet from other mobile devices?
Select all that apply:
#4. The March Windows update shipped with what unfortunate feature?
#5. What’s different about the Pura X, a new flip phone from Huawei?
Select all that apply:
Be First to Comment