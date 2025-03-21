 Press "Enter" to skip to content

FOSS Force Mostly Open Tech News Quiz – March 21, 2025

By FOSS Force on March 21, 2025 |

News and Quiz

Did you have time to keep up with the news this week? Here’s your chance to brag… or not. This week there are 11 questions. Good luck!

 

#1. Ubuntu has announced that it intends to replace what essential Linux distro ingredient with a Rust-based alternative?

#2. A recent study discovered that AI chatbots will give different answers to the same question depending on what?

#3. What distinguishes the PineTab-V 10.1 inch tablet from other mobile devices?

Select all that apply:

#4. The March Windows update shipped with what unfortunate feature?

#5. What’s different about the Pura X, a new flip phone from Huawei?

Select all that apply:

#6. The maker of the cryptocurrency focused Brave browser last week sought a declaratory judgment from a federal judge for what purpose?

#7. Google reported that it recently ran an experiment using 1% of users for 2.5 months in eight EU markets to prove what?

#8. Bluesky CEO Jay Graber recently proposed doing what with user data?

#9. A coalition drawn for Europe’s tech industry companies has called for “radical action” from European Union lawmakers for what purpose?

#10. Amazon has announced that starting March 28 it will bring what change to its Alexa devices?

#11. The coding assistant Cursor recently told a user that he should do what?

