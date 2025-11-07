Take Fedora 43 Workstation for a spin with our hands-on review -- plenty of screenshots, but don't trample the Easter egg.
Posts published by “Larry Cafiero”
Larry Cafiero is a journalist and a Free/Open Source Software advocate and is involved in several FOSS projects. Follow him on Twitter: @lcafiero
With performance boosts and seamless cloud connections, Zorin OS 18 is quickly becoming the top gateway for Windows refugees.
A dinosaur mascot, a read-only core, and a huge ISO-- here's our hands-on experience after taking Bluefin GTS for a ride.
This Debian‑based distro fuses privacy‑first AI with KDE polish and speed, although not everything is flawless.
Whether reviving old gear or maxing out new silicon, MX Linux 23.6 Libretto stays cool, collected, and gets the job done no matter what it takes.
Although downloading the distro might feel like a confrontation with an overzealous panhandler, once installed, elementaryOS rewards users with a robust Linux experience.
Voyager 13.1 Debian wraps robust stability in unexpected elegance -- here we explore how a little French savoir-faire takes Linux somewhere new.
This week, our Linux distro gadabout takes a look at both the Cinnamon and Mate editions of Linux Mint 22.2 "Zara," and finds absolutely nothing to complain about.
Though feature-rich, Linux Lite 7.6 might come off as patronizing to new users abandoning Windows 10, and too simplistic for the Linux faithful.
BesGnuLinux calls itself lightweight, useful, and stable -- but after a wild ride with version 3-0, you might find it’s got a lot more ‘fast and furious’ under the hood.