All of us at the FOSS Force office have become big fans of this new open source news blog from Leon Anavi and can’t wait until the next edition comes out in February. Don’t worry Leon, your English is fine. Keep ’em coming.
The Screening Room
One of the nice things about open source is that contributions to open source culture come from around the world. Today, I’ve been watching an informative new video blog from Leon Anavi, in Bulgaria. Leon decided to flex his muscle as a journalist. The only thing he needs in order to succeed is willing viewers. Guess what? I’m a willing viewer and I like what I see.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel and leave a supportive comment. In the open source world, we grow our own journalists.
The following two tabs change content below.
Phil Shapiro
For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week. He also writes for MAKE magazine, Opensource.com and TechSoup Libraries. Suggest videos by contacting Phil on Twitter or at pshapiro@his.com.
Latest posts by Phil Shapiro (see all)
- Leon Anavi’s Open Source News Vlog - January 31, 2017
- Take Linux From Zero to Boot in Less Than a Second - January 27, 2017
- The Open Source Way of Reaching Across Languages - January 24, 2017
Leave a Reply