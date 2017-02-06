February 6th, 2017

Best Linux Distro Award: The Envelope Please…

For the second year in a row, Arch Linux wins both rounds in our poll to determine the winner of our Readers’ Choice Award for Best Linux Distro.

The FOSS Force Readers’ Choice Awards Poll

The readers of FOSS Force have made their voices heard and for the second year in a row you have chosen Arch Linux to be the recipient of the FOSS Force Readers’ Choice Award for Best Linux Distro. The recipient was determined by the results of a poll that opened on January 30 and closed at noon EST today.

The selection was a two part process that began with a qualifying poll in which readers could suggest distros to be included in the just ended final round of voting. The final round asked the question, “Which of the GNU/Linux distros listed below would you choose to win the FOSS Force ‘Best Desktop Distro’ Award for 2016?”

This year, both rounds of polling set records for our site. As they like to say after political elections, voter turnout was very heavy.

The qualifying round, which Arch also won, collected a total of 6,217 votes, surpassing the record for our site set in last years opening round, in which 5,784 votes were cast. Arch won both the qualifying and the final round in last year’s voting as well.

In previous years, the final round of voting hasn’t received nearly as many votes as the qualifying round. Last year’s final round, for example, garnered 2,625 votes. This year was different, and the all important second round raked in a whopping 8,176, setting a new bar for FOSS Force polls.

In the final round, Arch received 1,621 percent of the vote, or 20 percent of the total votes cast. This year’s runner up, Elementary OS, raked in a respectable 1,251 votes or 15 percent. Third place PCLinuxOS had 857 votes or 10 percent of the total. Six of the 20 distros included in the poll failed to receive 100 votes.

This was the third year that we’ve handed out our Best Linux Distro Award. The first competition, held in 2015, had a photo finish ending, won by Ubuntu with only an 11 vote lead over second place Linux Mint.

While we like to pat ourselves on the back and toot our own horn, the real credit for the succes of this poll goes to you, the readers of FOSS Force…you know, the people who did the actual voting. Thank you. We are grateful. And while we can’t speak for the maintainers of the distros that were included in the poll, we’re pretty sure its safe to assume that they appreciate the vote you cast for your distro too.

The complete results from this year’s polling can be found on our Completed Polls page.