Quick 10 Question Linux Desktop Quiz

By FOSS Force on February 2, 2023 |

Since Feburary is Linux Desktop Environment Month here at FOSS Force, we figured what better way to get the ball rolling than with a fun quiz to test your knowledge of Linux DEs. It’s down-and-dirty — kind of like a pop quiz — and because we believe in privacy, nothing is going on your permanent record.

Have fun, and good luck!

(Oh, and don’t forget that starting on Wednesday, February 8, you’ll have a chance to vote for your favorite desktop in our Readers Choice Linux Desktop Environment poll.That will definitely be fun…and interesting! The team behind the winning DE will get a couple of tickets to All Things Open, some t-shirts, hats…and maybe even more!)

Be sure to vote for your favorite DE in our upcoming Readers Choice Favorite Distro poll that’s going live on February 8.

You’ll do better next time.

#1. What desktop environment project is one of the developers of the GTK widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces?

#2. Pantheon DE was created for what Linux distribution?

#3. Which of these desktop environments does NOT use QT to create its GUI?

#4. Budgie is based on what upstream desktop environment?

#5. What is Ubuntu's default desktop environment?

#6. What kind of animal is Xfce's mascot?

#7. What was the default desktop environment in Mandrake Linux?

#8. What is the default desktop environment in RHEL's desktop edition?

#9. KMail is the email client for what desktop environment?

#10. What desktop environment did Bodhi Linux originally use?

  1. maddog maddog February 2, 2023

    Android did not seem to like your quiz

  2. FOSS Force FOSS Force February 2, 2023

    Maddog – thanks for the heads up. We got it fixed.

  3. Ricardo J. Barberis Ricardo J. Barberis February 5, 2023

    I got 8/10, could have been 9/10 but I jumped the gun too fasy on XFCE’s mascot.
    Hint: should read ALL of the choices before selecting one 😉

  4. Ricardo J. Barberis Ricardo J. Barberis February 5, 2023

    s/fasy/fast/

  5. geraldew geraldew February 6, 2023

    Oh well, 9/10 – got the Pantheon question wrong, but then I only knew of it at all because I really liked their Display Manager customisation but decided it was too hard to import it into my stock Xubuntu setups.

