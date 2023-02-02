Quick 10 Question Linux Desktop Quiz

Since Feburary is Linux Desktop Environment Month here at FOSS Force, we figured what better way to get the ball rolling than with a fun quiz to test your knowledge of Linux DEs. It’s down-and-dirty — kind of like a pop quiz — and because we believe in privacy, nothing is going on your permanent record.

Have fun, and good luck!

(Oh, and don’t forget that starting on Wednesday, February 8, you’ll have a chance to vote for your favorite desktop in our Readers Choice Linux Desktop Environment poll.That will definitely be fun…and interesting! The team behind the winning DE will get a couple of tickets to All Things Open, some t-shirts, hats…and maybe even more!)