Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered

Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software.

Murena, the company behind the degoogled Android alternative /e/OS, is making it easier for tablet users to enjoy a Google-free experience with the new Murena Volla Tablet that’s now available through its online store.

If you don’t know, Paris-based Murena has been making it possible for phone users to run /e/OS — their own version of Android that has Google’s tools completely removed — either on existing supported phones or pre-installed on a variety of phones purchased directly from Murena’s online store. It could also be installed on existing Android tablets, and now the company is marketing a tablet that comes with Google-free /e/OS preinstalled and ready to run out of the box.

“Our users have long awaited a large-display tablet with /e/OS — one powerful enough to replace a laptop for everyday tasks, especially with keyboard and mouse support,” Gaël Duval, Murena’s founder and CEO said in a statement. “Thanks to our partnership with Volla, that wait is over. We’re excited to team up with an independent European company that shares our vision: technology should serve people, not the other way around.”

The Trouble With Google

One of the biggest problems with Android is the large number of Google tools and apps that are installed by default, many of which can’t be removed. Nearly all of them, in one way or another, can function like spyware from a privacy standpoint. At best, they’re used to keep granular tabs on you to help Google tailor its ad business. At worst, they collect information that could end up, via data‑broker markets or legal requests, in the hands of credit managers, insurance companies, or law enforcement.

If that wasn’t bad enough, many OEMs that market Android phones and tablets — Samsung being a prime example — also add their own unremovable tracking software. Either way, since much of the software can’t be deleted, if you want a phone that doesn’t track you, you’ll need to either install one of the Android alternatives on your existing device, or buy a device with an OS other than Android already installed.

Oh, before that prompts you to run to the nearest Apple store for an overpriced iPhone or iPad: Apple runs its own personalized ad system that collects data on app usage, downloads, searches, and location unless you opt out in settings. Even then, several lawsuits and technical investigations claim that Apple collects detailed analytics from its own apps, even after analytics or tracking settings have been toggled off. While some of those claims have been dismissed, others remain unsettled.

About the Murena Volla Tablet

The new /e/OS-powered tablet is the result of a partnership between Murena and Germany-based Volla Systeme, an independent smartphone manufacturer that offers devices using its own Android operating system, Volla OS, and Ubuntu Touch Linux mobile OS.

Under the hood, the Murena Volla Tablet runs a Mediatek Helio G99 processor with 512GB storage (expandable up 1TB with a Micro SD card), 12GB RAM, an extra large 12.6-inch QHD display, and a more than ample 10,000mAH battery. It has a stylish slim profile and an anodized aluminum body that’s built to withstand years of everyday use.

“I am excited about working with Murena because it fits perfectly with our promise of freedom of choice,” Dr. Jörg Wurzer, founder and CEO at Volla Systeme, said. “Murena is an impressive Android alternative with a level of maturity suitable for everyday use. /e/OS stands out for its intuitive aesthetics.”

As with anything from Murena, users can anonymously install third-party apps from its dedicated App Lounge, which features apps from Google Play, F-Droid, and a database of Progressive Web Applications. It might seem contradictory that the App Lounge also offers all of Google’s apps. That’s because Murena believes that users should be able to run anything they want on their phones.

That said, App Lounge assigns a 0-10 privacy score to every app it makes available — based on the number of permissions required and trackers — so users can make informed choices about what to install.

Its /e/OS is an open source mobile operating system that is committed to providing better data privacy and security for individuals and corporations. It provides advanced privacy features, such as apps-tracker blocking, while offering a user-friendly experience, and full compatibility with all mobile applications.

Also, it’s more than just a mobile operating system. It’s an ecosystem that includes Murena Workspace, an online workspace that provides file and photo storage, collaborative office document editing, email, and contacts/calendar/tasks/notes synchronization with Murena phones and tablets. It also includes storage: 1 GB for free and paid tiers after that.

“I see the unique selling point of /e/OS as the offer of an iCloud replacement that is integrated into the operating system,” Wurzer added. “I look forward to our joint success and hope that the Volla tablet is just the beginning.”

Other key features of /e/OS include Murena Vault for end-to-end encryption on the device and in Murena Workspace’s “safe,” enhanced parental controls, Find My Device via SMS, tablet mode, and ethical search.

The Murena Volla Tablet is available from Murena in Europe, the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea. The posted price for US purchasers is $798.00. Outside the EU, the tablet is sold as Wi-Fi only, so evidently no cellular component.