This Week Is Fedora 44 CoreOS Test Week

Want an early look at Fedora 44 CoreOS? Here’s your chance to get a sneak peek and put the next release through its paces.

Are you a Fedora user? If so, would you want to help the project prepare for the release of Fedora 44, which is scheduled to roll out the door on April 14. This would get you a little time with the new release under your belt before the new release is actually a release, which is pretty cool. If this is appealing, you’re just the person Fedora is looking for.

Most Fedora users probably already know about Test Days. These are days the team at Fedora sets aside to enlist users like you, to make sure that upcoming releases have seen enough hardware/software configurations to give the devs’ confidence the software will run on just about anything the public throws at it.

Starting Monday, Test Days are here for Fedora 44 in the form of a Test Week that will run through March 27.

“This event is a nice opportunity for the community to test Fedora CoreOS based on Fedora 44 content before it officially reaches the testing and stable streams,” Yasmin Valim, an associate software engineer at Red Hat (the company behind Fedora), wrote on Fedora’s blog. “By participating, you help us ensure a smooth and reliable experience for all users.”

She pointed out that taking part is a “perfect entry point” for those looking to become regular contributors to the Fedora project.

** If you value this kind of coverage, please consider supporting our work through our FOSS Force Independence 2026 fundraiser. **



To participate, she said, you simply need to:

Download the Fedora CoreOS test images.

Follow the step-by-step test cases provided.

Report whether the tests passed or failed when running on your hardware or VM.

“The Wiki Page is your primary source of information for this event,” she added. “Once you have completed your tests, please log your results here! Your contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference. Let’s work together to make this release a great one. Happy testing!”

If you have questions, either before or after you start testing, Fedora devs are hosting a virtual in-person session on Tuesday, March 24, from 11:00 am — 12:30 pm Eastern Time.

“Drop in to ask questions and get help with testing!” Valim said.