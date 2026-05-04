After Years of Teasing, Warp Finally Goes Open Source

Warp opens its client code at last, though its broader AI ambitions for Oz orchestration remain firmly proprietary.

This is good news. Warp, until last week a proprietary project developed by a company with the same name that’s been promising to go open source so long that hardly anybody believed it anymore, has finally followed through and done it. Zach Lloyd, the project’s founder and CEO, announced last week that the standalone Warp client’s code is now mostly covered under AGPLv3, with those that aren’t (mostly concerning the UI) using MIT. The source code is available on GitHub.

Warp is a developer-focused Rust-based, AI-powered terminal that turns the command line into something of an IDE-like collaborative environment. Although it’s designed to be used with the company’s proprietary Oz platform for orchestrating agentic AI in the cloud — sort of a Kubernetes for AI — it’s used by many developers as a standalone tool.

It’s always been available as freeware, just not as open source. The company has been flirting — and not flirting — with making Warp open source for about four years. From the beginning, Lloyd claimed that his plans were to open source the project at some vague time in the future, but a lack of progress in that direction has caused support from the open source side to begin fraying at the edges.

In a post on the company’s website, Lloyd said that OpenAI (another proprietary company, even if it has “open” in its name) is onboard as the “founding sponsor of the new, open source Warp repository.”

“Open-sourcing with an agent-powered repo is our vision of how software will be built in the future,” he said. “Humans managing agents at scale to build production-grade software is the model, and implementing this model in the open will allow software to improve most quickly. Put simply: we believe that a diverse collection of contributors with unique ideas, plus Oz agents with structured processes, plus a rich corpus of context and self-improvement loops, will yield a magic product beyond what we might build internally.”

His tie-in with Oz is only to be expected. Not only is Oz how Warp the company puts beans on the table, parts of Warp that aren’t part of the now open source Warp client — such as Warp Drive — are designed into Oz and remain proprietary. The call to attract contributors from outside the company, however, pretty much guarantees that Warp will remain a standalone project into the future. Any moves to weld the project to Oz would likely trigger a fork.

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Getting the Community Involved

Indeed, it appears that the need to attract volunteer contributors is behind the move to open source Warp.

“The biggest bottleneck to development is no longer writing code — it’s all the human-in-the-loop activities around the code: speccing the product and verifying behavior, and frankly, we are limited in what our internal team can do and the pace we want to move at,” he said.

In other words, Warp needs the free work that community provides, which I imagine created something of a catch-22 for Lloyd, precisely because the community is likely to want to increase Warp’s capabilities apart from Oz, which is something that Lloyd already seems to be anticipating.

“There isn’t a full-featured open agentic development environment on the market and we want to offer the community an alternative to closed-source options provided by more established companies,” he said. “No one knows exactly what the future of agentic development will look like and we think the community ought to be able to participate in shaping it.”

I expect that a sizable community will form around this project, and likely before the end of the year we’ll be hearing calls from the leaders within that community for Warp to donate the software to a foundation. From the start, there’s bound to be friction between open source developers and Warp’s vision of having AI do the heavy lifting in software development.

This is definitely a project to watch. It’s also refreshing to see a project moving from closed to open instead of from open to fauxpen for a change.