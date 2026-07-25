GNU C Library 2.44 Released

The widely used GNU C Library advances with version 2.44, featuring updates across functionality and security.

The release of GNU C library version 2.44 was announced this morning on Gnu’s mailing list.

The C programming language, of course, is the primary language behind Linux, although lately Rust has been taking an increasing role, and Gnu’s version is the goto, not only for Linux and Gnu, but for many other systems that run on the Linux kernel. It’s designed to be a portable and high performance version of C, and follows relevant standards. including ISO C23 and POSIX.1-2024. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.

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This release includes a long list of new features, as well as many security and bug fixes.

Packages can be downloaded from http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libc/ and http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/libc/, and the mirror list is at http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html. Additional information can be found on the GNU C Library website.