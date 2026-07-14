New Adder Pro Targets Linux Creators, Gamers, and Devs with OLED and RTX Graphics

System76’s refreshed Adder Pro trims weight, adds Panther Lake silicon and RTX 50‑series GPUs, and ships with Pop!_OS or Ubuntu for Linux‑first power users.

System76 just released the latest and greatest Adder Pro laptop.

Out-of-the-box, the plain vanilla version comes with some awesome specs. That’s to be expected, since System76 has always focused on serious computer users.

How serious?

For starters, they wouldn’t be caught dead selling computers with Windows preinstalled. It’s Linux all the way, and made in the USA. The company also installs its own, in-house grown Pop!_OS Linux distribution by default, which features its own Cosmic desktop — which many Linux aficionados consider to be the cat’s meow of DEs. Cosmic is built from scratch with Rust, for an added security boost.

Of course, you don’t have to go with Pop!_OS, you can order Adder Pro with Ubuntu if that’s your thing.

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Who Needs an Adder Pro and Why

This new Adder Pro weighs in at 3.37 pounds, a whole two to three pounds lighter than the previous model — something that anyone who’s spent a week at a conference with a laptop in their backpack will appreciate. Content creators, multimedia artists, and streaming enthusiasts will like its 2K OLED display’s rich palette and color accuracy.

System76 says the Adder Pro is optimized for gamers, and points to the display’s quick pixel response times, excellent motion rendering, sharp text, high contrast, and tall display area as some reasons why. Gamers on the go will also like its hybrid graphics — which generally uses the laptop’s battery-sipping integrated GPU but automatically switches to the NVIDIA GPU when games are launched on Steam and other gaming platforms.

For developers, there’s its already mentioned light weight and the display’s sharp text and high contrast for reduced eyestrain, as well as excellent compiling performance for faster iteration. Content creators will like that they can drive three external 4K displays for a workstation-like experience.

“We’re excited to bring OLED visuals to our laptop customers,” Carl Richell, System76’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “The skills of creators and the sophistication and hardware requirements of today’s computer games call for a laptop like the Adder Pro that has the graphics and color-rendering capabilities, processing speed, and RAM to deliver optimal gaming and creative experiences.”

Specs in a Nutshell

Operating System

Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Desktop Environment

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Desktop Environment Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Processor

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 356H

Up to 4.7 GHz – 16 Total Cores (4P, 8E, 4LPE) – 50 TOPS

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 356H Up to 4.7 GHz – 16 Total Cores (4P, 8E, 4LPE) – 50 TOPS Display

15.3” OLED QHD+ (2560×1600) 16:10 165Hz

Wide View Angle, 100% DCI-P3 Display, Glossy Finish

15.3” OLED QHD+ (2560×1600) 16:10 165Hz Wide View Angle, 100% DCI-P3 Display, Glossy Finish Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB GDDR7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB GDDR7 Memory

Up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 @ 5600 MHz

Up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 @ 5600 MHz Storage

1× M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD, Up to 4TB total

1x M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4×4 add-in slot

1× M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD, Up to 4TB total 1x M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4×4 add-in slot Expansion

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) w/ DisplayPort 1.4

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) w/ DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery

2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A)

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) w/ DisplayPort 1.4 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) w/ DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A) Battery

3-cell Polymer battery pack 60Wh

3-cell Polymer battery pack 60Wh Dimensions

13.53″ × 10.31″ × 0.78″ (34.37 × 26.19 × 1.98cm)

13.53″ × 10.31″ × 0.78″ (34.37 × 26.19 × 1.98cm) Weight

3.37 pounds base weight.

Prices for the Adder Pro start at $2,499. For more information, visit System76’s website.