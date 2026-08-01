Synex 13 u11 Released With Multiple Desktop Options

The Argentinian Linux distribution continues its minimalist approach with updated packages, new COSMIC changes, and support for multiple desktop environments.

Bruno Russo, the founder and lead developer of the Argentinian Linux distribution Synex today announced the release of version 13 u11. The distro is based on Debian’s Stable branch and developed with the official Debian Live Build tool. It offers separate desktop options for a variety of desktops and window managers.

The selection of software that installs by default, according to Distrowatch, is “frugal.” When Larry Cafiero took the distro for a spin for FOSS Force in May, he used another word — “minimalist” — which Russo said was a fair assessment.

“My original idea was to build a customized Debian-based system focused on a minimalist software selection, with the applications I actually need both at work and on my home computers,” he told Cafiero.

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In an email sent to his team announcing the new release he said, “This update adds package reinstallation support to Synex Package Manager (version 1.2.3), updates the COSMIC edition to COSMIC Epoch 1.3.0, and brings the system base up to date with the latest Debian Trixie updates.”

The distro’s webpage says that the release includes all of the package updates that were available in Debian Trixie repositories on the build date. Also, all security patches and bug fixes that have been released since version u10 are included. All of the different desktop editions — KDE Plasma, GNOME, XFCE, MATE, LXDE, Openbox, COSMIC, and IceWM — are available for download on Sourceforge.



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