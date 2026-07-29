“Oopsies!” FreeBSD Devs Say There’s Still GPL in the Kernel

FreeBSD thought it had scrubbed all GPL code, but a few kernel leftovers remained.

Not so fast, FreeBSD! Thar still be GPL.

A couple of weeks back we told you that the folks at FreeBSD had removed all GPL code from their operating system to keep the world safe for devs with copyleft allergies. The OS was thought to be GPL-free after the removal of dpv, a toolset that contains the GPL tool ‘dialog.’

That’s evidently important to BSD folks, who think that software freedom means the freedom to make it private.

** If you're finding this article useful, please consider supporting our work through our FOSS Force Independence 2026 fundraiser. **



Unfortunately, the dev team at FreeBSD left some other GPL code behind, so the GPL still lurks, sprinkled in the FreeBSD kernel, of all places. It’s in a header file that was copy and pasted from the Linux kernel for Qualcomm SoCs. There are also some GPLv2 snippets in the Device Tree.

There is some good news for those wanting a GPL-free BSD: most of the GPL pieces in the kernel are also licensed under BSD, which means they don’t count for this purpose.

As for me, I think it’s amusing that somebody finds it so important to not be copyleft. It reminds me of Microsoft under Ballmer.