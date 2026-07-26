LibreOffice 26.2.5 Demotes Skia Rendering for Mac and Windows

The latest LibreOffice maintenance update pushes Skia back to experimental mode on Mac and Windows.

It’s LibreOffice upgrade time for some of you.

On Thursday The Document Foundation announced the release of LibreOffice 26.2.5 as a minor maintenance update to the 26.2 branch.

Although this is a minor point release, it brings a bit of good news for macOS and Windows users — good enough that they might want to upgrade now instead of waiting for the start of the 27 branch. For this release, Skia rendering has been demoted from its default position to experimental mode, in order to avoid the crashes and hangs that some users have been reporting for many years. This doesn’t apply to Linux users, because while Skia has been available in Linux, it was never made the default.

** If you're finding this article useful, please consider supporting our work through our FOSS Force Independence 2026 fundraiser. **



Users of LibreOffice 25.8.x on any operating system should also upgrade, as LibreOffice 25.8 reached end of life on June 12, meaning it’ll no longer be getting any security updates.

LibreOffice 26.2.5 for Windows, macOS, and Linux can be downloaded from the LibreOffice download page.



The Linux Foundation Second Half Sale has been extended until July 31, 2026. Save 40% on Bundles: Use code JULY26BUN Save 35% on Courses and Certifications: Use code JULY26CC

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified this release as version 26.2.4.