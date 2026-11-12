XXRI OS 2.7 Brings Modern Linux for Older Hardware

A lightweight Linux newcomer offers a polished desktop, custom apps, and downloads for both 32- and 64-bit PCs.

On Tuesday, the Linux distribution XXRI OS announced the release of version 2.7. If you haven’t heard of this one, that’s because it hasn’t been around long. It saw its first release in May of 2025, making it roughly a year and a half old. The announcement came from the project’s creator, Jantzen Maximillian Kimlim, on its SourceForge page.

The distro is designed for older, low-resource hardware, but strives to separate itself from similar distros with a polished and modern look and feel. Terminal use isn’t required for most ordinary tasks, and it features its own in-house desktop, which shares its name with the distro. It also ships with a collection of custom XXRI-branded applications, which includes a browser, file manager, and a media app that combines an audio player, video player, and image viewer into a single package.

Oddly, it ships without a traditional package manager, although it makes additional apps available through XXRI Store, which connects to its online repository of popular open source software titles.

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Until this release, the distro appears to have only provided a 32-bit installation image, but now supplies both 32-bit and 64-bit images, with software for both architectures available in the store. The release notes changelog says “improved x86_64 architecture support” and “separate application catalogs for 32-bit and 64-bit systems.”

The new version’s changelog, as well as links for the ISOs, is available on the project’s SourceForge page.

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Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com