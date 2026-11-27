Peppermint OS Void Debuts as ‘Loaded,’ Based-on …well, Void Linux

Peppermint OS Void arrives as a Loaded 4GB ISO. The slimmer Flagship build will ship later.

It looks as if the folks at the Linux distro with a peppermint twist have been busy burning the midnight oil. The distro in question is Peppermint OS, which after two years’ work, according to DistroWatch, has finally released Peppermint OS Void, which will join Peppermint OS Debian and Peppermint OS Devuan as official Peppermint OS editions.

It’s also being released in something of a reverse order. Typically a Peppermint OS edition comes with two separate releases of two separate builds. The base build is called Flagship, which ships with a minimum amount of software so that users can build the distro the way they want. There’s also Loaded, which is… er, loaded with enough software to make for ISOs in the 4GB+ range, for those who just want to get up and running.

Normally, the Flagship build would be released ahead of the Loaded build, but for this release, the Peppermint team has put its sleeping cars and dining cars ahead of its boxcars and released Loaded first, with Flagship waiting on a side track.

“It has been a while since we released a Loaded edition,” Peppermint OS’s lead Tommy (posting as grafiksinc) wrote in the release announcement on the Peppermint OS website. “We felt it was the best starting point for Peppermint Void, which is why you will notice the ISO is quite large at around 4GB. For those who prefer a slimmer starting point, we will be releasing a Flagship build of this edition down the road.”

Like the other Peppermint flavors, the Void edition favors tradition and uses XLibre, the community-maintained fork of the X.Org Server (the X11 display server), instead of Wayland. Also like the others, the default desktop environment is Xfce. For package management, the Void edition uses XBPS (X Binary Package System), Void’s native package manager.

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Interestingly, the Void ISO uses a custom ISO builder that the Peppermint Void team wrote after finding the community’s void-mklive tool didn’t meet their needs.

The Peppermint team says they’re not rebasing Peppermint OS as a Void Linux distribution, so there’s no reason for happy users of Peppermint Debian or Devuan to worry.

“This is an additional base that we wanted to share in hopes of helping others discover Void, and enjoy a well-rounded experience with it,” grafiksinc said.

Downloads for all three Peppermint OS editions can be found on the project’s website.

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com