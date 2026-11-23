Eight Years Later, LLVM Puts Relicensing to Bed — Almost

New contributions have carried the Apache license since 2019. Bringing the project’s older code along has been a much longer undertaking.

LLVM’s long road to Apache licensing is almost over. If you don’t know, LLVM produces the compiler infrastructure that’s behind Clang and other development tools.

Before you shrug your shoulders at the license change and add a mental “so what,” you should know that getting here has taken a long time.

“We’ve been asking past contributors to relicense their work since 2018,” Kristof Beyls, an LLVM Foundation board member (and a senior technical director at Arm) said in a post published by the LLVM Foundation on Thursday. “New contributions have come in under Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exception since January 19, 2019. Code contributed before that date was under LLVM’s earlier licenses, so we needed permission from its authors to move it over.”

Originally, the software was covered under the University of Illinois/NCSA Open Source License, a three-clause permissive license; plus MIT for some runtime libraries. The new license is Apache License 2.0 with LLVM Exceptions.

The exceptions are two paragraphs included in the project’s LICENSE.txt, each dealing with a specific licensing issue. The first deals with instances when code compiling ends up embedding parts of LLVM in the output. When that happens, an exception allows users to redistribute the compiled output without meeting certain Apache requirements (i.e. you don’t have to hand them a license, mark modified files with prominent change notices, or reproduce NOTICE file attributions). The other helps deal with some GPL compatibility issues.

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“Today, more than 99.5% of all lines of code ever contributed to LLVM are either covered by the new license, too small for copyright to apply, or no longer in the repository,” he said. “We could probably push that number up a little with more effort, but never to a full 100%. So rather than chase the last tiny fraction forever, we’re bringing the effort to a close.”

That doesn’t mean all the license change work is finished, however, but the little work that remains will happen after the creation of the LLVM 24 release branch, which is expected in early January 2027.

Two of the most pressing items remaining on the license change to do list:

Update license statements everywhere. Give past contributors a voice.

For the first, Beyls said, “We’ll refresh the LICENSE files, developer policy, FAQ, READMEs, source file headers, release packaging, and the LLVM Foundation website. The old ‘relicensing in progress’ wording becomes a short historical note.”

For the second: “If you contributed code before January 19, 2019, haven’t signed a relicensing agreement, and don’t want your contributions to be made available under Apache-2.0 with LLVM-exception, please email license-questions@llvm.org. We will add an appropriate SPDX license identifier to any files in top-of-trunk that still contain a copyrightable amount of your code.”

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com