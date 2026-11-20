AgentMon Live Widens Its Watch to Codex and Kiro

Codenotary’s free, open-source coding monitor moves beyond Claude Code, giving more developers a window into what their AI agents are doing.

We already told you that last week Houston-based Codenotary released AgentMon Live, free Apache 2.0-licensed software designed to help devs who are using Claude Code verify completed work and identify tasks requiring attention, while also reducing token waste and development time.

It actually does a whole lot more than that, which you can read about in the article we wrote at the time it was announced. Long story short: it’s free (as in beer), it’s open source (as in free speech), and it can be a valuable aid to anyone using Claude Code as a coding assistant (valuable, as in free help).

The folks at Codenotary — a FOSS Force Platinum sponsor, BTW — have been busy since last week’s release, and this week have announced that AgentMon Live is no longer confined to working with Claude Code. The coding agents OpenAI Codex and AWS Kiro have been added to the mix, which opens the door for more developers to take advantage of its usefulness.

You might already be familiar with the other AgentMon products and Codenotary, which develops the software. It’s the company behind immudb and immudb Vault, the immutable database products for cryptographic verifiability and tamper evidence. They’re also the same folks who offer unrestricted access — with no expiration date — to their AI-powered security platform for up to 25 machines running AlmaLinux, Debian, or Ubuntu.

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The fact that the software is open source means you can look at the source before you give it a try to see what you think. Being free means you can give it a try without spending money up front… or ever.

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“AI coding agents are evolving extremely quickly, and developers are adopting these new tools almost as soon as they become available,” Dennis Zimmer, CTO and co-founder of Codenotary, said in a statement about the new release. “Monitoring and security cannot afford to lag behind that rapid adoption. Our goal with AgentMon Live is to provide visibility across the tools developers use, without forcing them into a particular AI ecosystem.”

The AgentMon Live update is available immediately with OpenAI Codex and AWS Kiro integrations. Source code and installation instructions are available through the project’s GitHub repository. For additional information about AgentMon Live and its monitoring capabilities, there’s a detailed article by Zimmer on Codenotary’s website.

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com