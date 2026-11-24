All Things AI: New Venue and Expanded Programming

After two sold-out years in Durham, the conference with open source roots is moving to bigger digs in Raleigh — and looking for speakers.

All Things AI is looking for a few good speakers for 2027, which will be its third outing. It’s also outgrown its own home and is making a big move, while expanding its offering. I like to call it the AI conference with an open source heart. That’s because it’s co-founded by All Things Open, the conference that almost overnight became one of the biggest — if not the biggest — open source conferences on the US East Coast when it launched in 2013.

The other co-founder is Mark Hinkle, who these days is something of an AI Renaissance man. Before AI started catching on, however, his resume was filled with open source, which includes time spent at the Linux Foundation (VP of marketing, and an advisory board member for the Xen Project), Node.js Foundation (executive director), Citrix Systems (senior director, open source solutions), and LinuxWorld Magazine (editor in chief).

Where Open Source Meets AI

My point is, with one founder being a very large open source conference with a 13+ year history, and the other being an AI expert with a history going back to last century in open source, attending All Things AI is definitely something you should consider if you’re an open sourcer with an interest in AI. If you have some background in AI, you might also want to consider heeding the Call for Papers for the event which is slated to happen April 18-20 (or 19-20, depending on how you look at it, or 18-21… more on that in a bit).

The AI conference is also a big deal getting bigger. Both of the previous All Things AIs sold out, and the last one had to stop selling tickets a week or so ahead of the show’s opening. That won’t happen at the upcoming event, because the show is moving from its former home at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham NC, to the Raleigh Convention Center — now called the Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center (ugh!) — in downtown Raleigh, about thirty minutes away from its old digs.

The good news is that the Raleigh convention center is huge, making a 2027 sell out next to impossible. It also means that things will be a little less… er, crowded, than the last two outings. It won’t be quite as quaint though, but you know what they say about eating and having cake.

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More good news: the move to Raleigh also means a double expansion: more space and from two to three days. Maybe four. It’s complicated.

It’s going to look like this: Monday and Tuesday will look very much like All Things AI of old (or All Things Open AI, depending on which year), just less crowded due to the larger digs. Monday — the second day — will be the workshop day with hands-on workshops, and an invitation-only executive mixer is planned for the evening (like Will Rogers, I don’t know anything about the latter except that I read it in the newspaper on their website). Tuesday — the third day — will be the day that All Things AI looks like a traditional conference, with keynotes (news has been broken during the conference’s past keynotes) and traditional presentations.

Sunday — the first day — offers something new. The conference folks are calling it Agent Hackathon and describe it thusly: “An application-based build day for 150 selected builders. Winners are announced during Tuesday’s closing keynotes.” In other words, this one might be like Camel Filters, not for everybody. Oh, it also means that if you’re not one of those “selected builders,” the event starts with the Monday all-day workshops, just like always.

Speaking of “not for everybody”: On the day after the conference, there’s going to be the inaugural launch of the All Things AI Executive Summit. Evidently, this one’s going to be something of an exclusive event (“screened participation” is how the website puts it).

If you think you want to be a presenter at All Things AI 2027, you should first check out the speaker guidelines. After that, if you still think you want to be an ATAI presenter, you can Submit a Talk before the January 1, 2027 deadline.

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com