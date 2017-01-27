January 27th, 2017

Take Linux From Zero to Boot in Less Than a Second

Some of us here at FOSS Force don’t mind waiting for a computer to boot. It reminds us of the old days when, after turning on the TV, radio or record player, we had to wait for the tubes to warm up.

The Screening Room

At 2015’s Embedded Linux Conference Europe, Jan Altenberg, who works for Linutronix in Germany, explains how Linux can be optimized to boot in less than one second. Find out more in this fascinating video.

Personally, I don’t have time to wait an entire second for booting Linux. During the boot process, I usually go fix myself a sandwich, go out for a walk, or pay some household bills. Then, when I return, Linux has finished booting in a second and I can finally sit down to get some work done.