 
  »
February 10th, 2017

‘Night in the Woods’ Improving Games by Open Sourcing Code

Phil Shapiro

“Night in the Woods,” the much anticipated crowdfunded game scheduled to be released next week — with a GNU/Linux version, BTW — built a development community by open sourcing code.

The Screening Room

Night in the Woods website screenshot

Game software developer Jon Manning has created a very well-done 60-second promo for his upcoming talk at the Games Developer Conference in San Francisco, Feb 27-March 3, 2017 – Making Night-in-the-Woods Better with Open Source.

Check out what he says in the description of the video – “This session will discuss how the community took it over, made it better, and improved the life of the development team as a result. Come and see how to give back, and get more.” Jon Manning is someone who gets it.

The following two tabs change content below.

Phil Shapiro

For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week. He also writes for MAKE magazine, Opensource.com and TechSoup Libraries. Suggest videos by contacting Phil on Twitter or at pshapiro@his.com.
Tags: , , | Category: Community, Gaming, Video

Leave a Reply

  

  

  

CAPTCHA

*