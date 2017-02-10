“Night in the Woods,” the much anticipated crowdfunded game scheduled to be released next week — with a GNU/Linux version, BTW — built a development community by open sourcing code.
The Screening Room
Game software developer Jon Manning has created a very well-done 60-second promo for his upcoming talk at the Games Developer Conference in San Francisco, Feb 27-March 3, 2017 – Making Night-in-the-Woods Better with Open Source.
Check out what he says in the description of the video – “This session will discuss how the community took it over, made it better, and improved the life of the development team as a result. Come and see how to give back, and get more.” Jon Manning is someone who gets it.
Phil Shapiro
For the past 10 years, Phil has been working at a public library in the Washington D.C.-area, helping youth and adults use the 28 public Linux stations the library offers seven days a week. He also writes for MAKE magazine, Opensource.com and TechSoup Libraries.
