February 10th, 2017

‘Night in the Woods’ Improving Games by Open Sourcing Code

“Night in the Woods,” the much anticipated crowdfunded game scheduled to be released next week — with a GNU/Linux version, BTW — built a development community by open sourcing code.

The Screening Room

Game software developer Jon Manning has created a very well-done 60-second promo for his upcoming talk at the Games Developer Conference in San Francisco, Feb 27-March 3, 2017 – Making Night-in-the-Woods Better with Open Source.

Check out what he says in the description of the video – “This session will discuss how the community took it over, made it better, and improved the life of the development team as a result. Come and see how to give back, and get more.” Jon Manning is someone who gets it.