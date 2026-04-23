Fedora 44 Tips Its Hat With a Virtual Release Party

The Fedora crew has bumped the launch more than once, yet the global, come‑as‑you‑are virtual release party is going ahead right on schedule.

As you might know, Fedora Linux 44 is tentatively scheduled to be released on Tuesday. “Tentatively,” because the date’s been pushed back twice already due to last minute technical issues. However, they say “the third time’s the charm,” which should mean this release will go off without a hitch — or at least without a hitch serious enough to push the release back further.

Regardless of when the new version does or doesn’t get released, we’re all invited (whether we use Fedora or not, because that’s how open source rolls) to a release party that’s happening right in your den, bedroom, living room, kitchen, office, or wherever you have internet access. If you’re old school Fedora, you’ve been expecting this and probably already have all the wheres and wherefores at your disposal. If not, I’m here to tell you this is a normal thing for the project named after a hat which is sometime red.

The official invitation — or “announcement,” for the semantically correct — was sent out yesterday by Justin Wheeler on the Fedora Magazine website.

“While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44, it is nearly time for the usual tradition of a Global Virtual Release Party!” he wrote. “It is almost time to celebrate! For this release, we will celebrate Fedora Linux 44 slightly ahead of its actual final release.”

That being said, he does give a tip of the hat (pardon the expression) to the notion that with two missed launch dates already, Tuesday’s launch might maybe, possibly not go as planned, and that the delays shouldn’t reflect badly on the courageous men and women working in the development trenches, including the volunteer citizens who took part during test week to make sure that the new release is equipped for life in the wild.

“Regardless of the final calendar date of any Fedora Linux release, every release represents months of hard work, testing, and collaboration from our global community. Whether you are a long-time package maintainer, a dedicated documentation writer, a creative graphic artist, or a brand-new user firing up a Fedora Atomic Desktop for the very first time, this release belongs to you.”

**If you’re finding this article useful, please consider helping us reach our absolute minimum daily goal of $62 today so our FOSS Force Independence 2026 fundraiser stays on track for April. Any amount helps.**



The party — officially the Fedora Linux 44 Virtual Release Party — is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday April 24, which depending on when you’re reading could be yesterday, last week, or even a year or so ago — in which case you’ll need some kind of time machine to attend.

However, if it’s still in the future, and you can go, you’ll be treated to “a half-day of live sessions, recorded deep-dives, and community socialization” — the latter being different from socialism in case you’re a Lunduke Journal reader.

“We have packed the schedule with updates from the Fedora Project Leader, behind-the-scenes looks at new features like Nix integration and DNF5, and a sneak peek at our upcoming Flock conference!” Wheeler’s announcement states.

The event is free, but you’ll need to register, with the platform hosting the event being provided by Element Creations.

According to the posted schedule at the bottom of the announcement page, the event will get started at 9 am Eastern Time and run through noon — at least, that’s what it says as I’m writing this.