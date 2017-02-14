February 14th, 2017

‘Think WordPress’ Documentary Trailer

While Linux runs the Internet, it’s the free and open source content management platform WordPress that runs most of the websites we visit to stay informed and entertained.

Open source activism takes many forms, including the creation of documentaries that celebrate and explain open source solutions. Two bold women in France, Deborah Donnier and Emilie Lebrun are working on a 50-minute documentary in French that celebrates and explains WordPress.

You can view the beautifully done trailer of their project here — with English subtitles.

Read more about their project on WP Tavern.

This project is ongoing, so if you know any WordPress enthusiasts in France, tell them to follow the Twitter account for this documentary.