Our Top Five Most Underrated Linux Distros for 2025

Last week, we mentioned that FOSS Force was not going to hamper the holiday season with reviews of distros, although truth be told they are cued up and ready to go for the New Year starting next Thursday.

Today, we’re going to bring out five underrated distros that I tested in this year’s Distro of the Week columns.

To be honest, this was a very hard list to make. As I mentioned last week, I never met a distro I didn’t like, and every one of the distros I reviewed this year has, to some degree, been nothing short of phenomenal.

Before I start, I apologize for picking only five. There are many others that deserve mention. However, these are five that stood out as underrated, and as such deserve special acknowledgment. Like last week, we’re going to do them in reverse order:

CachyOS Back in August, we at FOSS Force went to the top of Distrowatch’s list — which, to be fair, only counts how many people are looking at a particluar distro’s website — and decided to review Germany’s CachyOS. CachyOS is an Arch-based distro with KDE Plasma as its default desktop, but also includes 15 — count ’em, 15 — additional desktop environment and window management options from which to choose. That’s no small feat. Because CachyOS is optimized for modern CPUs and aimed at gamers, the performance is nothing short of remarkable. Both machines I used aptly and admirably handled work and play software, sometimes both running at the same time, with ease and balance. CachyOS nails the Linux experience on several levels and should be an inspiration for developers focused on performance and quality. It hits all the right notes in day-to-day use, and adding software is drop-dead simple. Using multiple programs simultaneously is a breeze. In addition, the default KDE Plasma version should be a shoo-in for new users, while those with more Linux experience have a wide range of desktop environments and window managers to choose from. Even if the Distrowatch listing ranks distros by eyeballs, CachyOS is nevertheless a formidable distro.

SparkyLinux This Polish distro, based on Debian and reviewed in July, was a little more than just a pleasant surprise. At the time of my review, the rolling release distro was serving version 7.7 “Orion’s Belt,” which is now up to 8.1 “Seven Sisters.” I was primarily impressed by the fact that the distro gave users options, which is what Linux is all about, right? Perhaps the feature that sets Sparky apart from other distros is its package manager. APTus AppCenter is a unique program that allows you to install software by clicking icons that are grouped by category. The flexibility of adding software this way is a feather in Sparky’s cap, and it could arguably be a godsend for Linux newcomers. It’s not too bad for those of us who have been around the Linux block a few times as well. Using Sparky was an almost flawless experience. The Debian base under the hood seemed to hum as I used several apps at the same time, with no slowdown or stutter. Visiting Facebook and other social media platforms was handled with ease, and Thunderbird took care of e‑mail without a stumble. Overall, SparkyLinux is fast and versatile — two items that should be the hallmark of Linux distros across the board. It adds even more versatility by providing its own tools and scripts for easier system management. In other words, it would be a good entry into Linux for beginners, while holding its own for greybeards.

Voyager Debian Edition Mon dieu! France’s Voyager Linux 13.x Debian was reviewed in September, and we were not expecting there to be a little French savoir-faire taking this Linux distro somewhere new. The distro uniquely bills itself on its website as “a human adventure at the heart of digital technology,” while offering users two different versions: one based on Ubuntu and the other on Debian. We chose the latter for testing. While the 4.4 GB ISO was a little heftier than what we’re used to, the size was explained when the distro installed a wide assortment of software by default. Core applications included GNOME Files (formerly known as Nautilus), Gufw Firewall, Synaptic package manager, KeepassXC, Tilda Terminal, Wine, Steam support, Shotcut video editor, and more. They didn’t stop there. Voyager’s default installation also included such standards as the Firefox browser, Thunderbird email client, as well as the LibreOffice suite. Also included: GIMP graphics editor, VLC media player, and the Rhythmbox audio player, among others. On its website Voyager claims that it’s “not really made for beginners wanting to launch Debian and not knowing much about Linux.” To that I would reply, “Au contraire, mon frère.” The combination of Debian plus GNOME makes it ideal for both new and experienced users.

Besgnulinux Back in September, I wrote in this column that the Turkish-based Besgnulinux 3.x “is an enigma, but in a good way. Of all the distros I’ve tested so far, Besgnulinux 3-0 is by far the most complete and comprehensive to come across my desk.” That statement stands to this day. Ironically, it was a far cry from my initial expectations before installing the Debian-based distro with the JWM window manager. I continued, “I have to confess, when the installer displayed images of Richard Stallman, Linus Torvalds, and Ian Murdock — icons of free software, Linux and Debian respectively — I did a conscious eyeroll, expecting a throwback experience.” My bad. The amount of software that installed by default was pretty astounding, and offered users – whether neophyte or veteran – amazing choices right from the start. The distro also offered a high performance experience. With resource consumption hovering around 500 MB overall, even at its busiest, Besgnulinux easily handled multiple tasks simultaneously, with each task running smoothly. One nice trick that’s not common to all distros: on Besgnulinux 3-0 first boot, it picked up the same WiFi channel that was used when I ran it from the live USB. It’s a minor detail, but one that deserves mentioning because not all distros are set up this way. It certainly challenges the front-runner on this list for the top spot, which is…