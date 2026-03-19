PrismLinux: A No‑Drama, Sane Approach to Arch-Based Linux

A polished Arch-based distro with a stellar installer, sane defaults, and plenty of choices to keep power users happy.

The FOSS Force Distro of the Week — PrismLinux 2026.03.05

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Arch-based PrismLinux released its latest offering – 2026.03.05. It’s a minimalist distribution offering a variety of desktop environments, including KDE Plasma, Gnome, Cosmic, and Cinnamon. It’s designed for speed and efficiency, utilizing a long-term support Linux kernel.

The ISO weighs in at 1.76 GB and the system requirements are fairly typical: Specifically, a 64-bit processor with at least 2 GB RAM (8 GB RAM is recommended), and at least 30 GB available storage (60 GB SSD is suggested). While an internet connection is optional for installation, there is a suggestion that a connection be available in order to add software post-installation.

Installing PrismLinux

PrismLinux’s custom installer is simple to navigate – as well as being bend-over-backwards helpful. It starts with the basic welcome, language selection, disk setup, and then it allows you to choose your desktop environment. I went with KDE Plasma.

Next comes the proverbial piece de resistance: the installer, which allows you to choose which software packages are to be included in the installation, much like Mandrake used to do 25 years ago. In other words, you can choose a wide variety of apps pre-install, such as the KDE toolset and software like LibreOffice, Thunderbird, VLC, and other bits and pieces. I found this to be a welcome addition to the installation process.

The installer also provides several options for the kernel, which might give everyday Linux users pause. I chose the Linux LQX “Liquorix” version of PrismLinux, their default kernel with “low-latency patches for improved desktop responsiveness.” I then checked everything on the page before pushing the Install button.

Kicking the Tires

Like nearly all Arch derivatives, PrismLinux was quick to boot.

In this case, I was greeted by the KDE Plasma desktop along with a Welcome window which invited users, among other things, to update the distro, which would typically be my first stop anyway. Also like most Arch-based distros, PrismLinux uses Pacman, Arch Linux’s native package manager. However Octopi, a graphical package manager, is also available for users that aren’t comfortable with the command line.

Having added most, if not all, of the necessary apps during the installation process, the only thing added afterwards was the Mugshot program, a piece of Gnome-based software that allows users to update a personal profile photo and sync details across applications. I use it specifically to add a photo of myself to replace the initials in the menu and in the login page. Does that make me egotistical? Perhaps, but nevertheless I went with a photo in lieu of just a pair of initials.

Speed and efficiency have always been a byproduct of Arch-based distros, and of course PrismLinux does not disappoint. Multitasking is simple, handled with an ease and surety that is Arch’s hallmark. Rarely did the CPU peak over 3 GB, and it hovered in the 2 GB range for most of the testing.

In other words, PrismLinux hardly broke a sweat doing daily tasks and chores. Surfing the web while reading e-mails and partaking in social media was easily handled, while listening to a variety of CDs, including They Might Be Giants, hardly affected the usage numbers. Interacting with web apps like Google Docs and Google Drive was managed easily and effortlessly.

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Final Thoughts

First things first: it’s all I can do to not absolutely rave about PrismLinux’s installer, which deserves the highest marks possible. The team that put this together has provided an almost perfect example for other distros on how to set up an installer. Ironically, the installer is the complete antithesis to vanilla Arch Linux, which famously – and some might say notoriously – requires you to build your system piece by piece from the command line.

Once installed, PrismLinux acts like your average, standard-issue Arch distribution, which is a compliment. Overall, the distro is fast and is easily adaptable to users’ preferences and whims.

One caveat however: Two of the four laptops I used got a little warm during multitasking tests, reaching temperatures in the 70-75 Celsius range (which admittedly might forewarn of a hardware issue). However, in normal use — running no more than two or three apps at a time — the temperature sat neatly between 40-50 C for most, if not all, of the tests.

So, who is the distro for? Intermediate and experienced users of Linux will find much to like about PrismLinux, and the ease of adding more specialized software – whether through Octopi or using Pacman on the command line – is quite simple. Along with its speed, this makes it an ideal candidate for the experienced greybeards among us.

Whether it’s good for beginners is a difficult question. Simply put: for the more adventurous newbies out there coming in from the Windows cold, PrismLinux might serve as an ideal introduction to Arch-based distros, especially with the current turmoil at Manjaro Linux. PrismLinux’s wiki is top-notch and they also have a significant user base spread out around the world should you run into problems.

Most Arch-based distros either over complicate things – vanilla Arch is ground zero for this – or go too far in the opposite direction by stripping out the customization that makes basing a distro on Arch appealing in the first place. PrismLinux finds a genuinely and concretely useful middle ground that makes it an ideal distro for a wide variety of users.

Try it out by downloading the ISO from PrismLinux’s download page.

Do you have a distro you think would make a great feature for FOSS Force’s Distro of the Week? Don’t be shy—let us know! Offer your suggestions in the comments below (or use the “contact us” link under our masthead) and we’ll make an effort to make it so… No suggestion is too mainstream or too niche—let us know what you’d like to see!

Things I like about PrismLinux 2026.03.05… Things I don’t like about PrismLinux 2026.03.05… Software chosen during installation

Arch-based — so it's fast!

Easy multitasking

International user base Hardware temps rose when multitasking

Choosing kernel isn’t new-user-friendly

Suddenly we wonder, might they be giants?