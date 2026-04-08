Does Acting Like Good Guys Actually Make Anthropic Good Guys?

Anthropic just dropped $1.5 million on the Apache Software Foundation. Is it paying back the open source world — or buying goodwill?

It appears that Anthropic isn’t just willing to go eye-to-eye with the US military, it’s also willing to throw some bucks into the kitty to support open source.

On Tuesday, the Apache Software Foundation announced that Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, has donated $1.5 million to the foundation. Unlike the Linux Foundation, where donations are often earmarked for specific LF projects, most donations to Apache go into a general fund that supports all 350 or so Apache projects, as well as ASF’s infrastructure.

The announcement should boost support for the AI company from within the tech sector, which these days is largely driven by open source software. In a statement announcing the donation, Vitaly Gudanets, Anthropic’s chief information security officer, made it clear that Claude’s success is tied to open source infrastructures.

“AI is accelerating rapidly, but it’s built on decades of open source infrastructure that must remain stable, secure, and independent,” he said. “Supporting the Apache Software Foundation is a direct investment in the resilience and integrity of the systems that modern AI — and the broader software ecosystem — depend on.

Gaining Favor in a Controversial Industry

This should put Anthropic on something of a roll, since it’s already basking in the public favor it gained over the position it’s taking in a high‑profile dispute over how Claude can be used in warfare and surveillance. Earlier this year, the company very publicly stood up to the US defense department and refused to relax limits it imposes on Claude for uses such as autonomous targeting and broad public surveillance.

Even though it stands to lose lucrative defense contracts after being labeled by the Pentagon as a “supply chain risk,” the company has continued to stick to its guns and has sued the government, arguing that the ban punishes it for enforcing ethical safeguards. Many users evidently agree, and have reportedly been dropping competing platforms in favor of Claude.

This is good timing for a company focused on both generative and agentic AI. Although the public is increasingly endorsing and using AI — it’s doing so with distrust for most AI companies and with wariness of AI’s potential to do as much harm as it does good. There are worries that it will replace a great number of workers, for instance, which already seems to be happening in the news media, where management is increasingly depending on AI to write, research, and edit, in place of skilled employees.

There are also fears that crime is becoming more difficult to combat. Already, cybercriminals are harnessing AI, with many cybersecurity experts pointing out that AI can already deconstruct binary code to discover vulnerabilities that previously couldn’t be found without the source code.

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It’s not surprising then, that the public would be inclined to support a company that’s attempting to put limits on the amount of military carnage and government snooping that AI can bring to the table.

Inside the Apache Foundation

In many ways the Apache Software Foundation and the Linux Foundation are sister organizations. In essence, ASF is centered around its flagship Apache HTTP Server, but also includes hundreds of other projects that are in some way associated with or support Apache. Likewise, the Linux Foundation is centered around enterprise Linux, but includes a long roster of other projects that are in some way associated with Linux.

Of the two, the Linux Foundation is by far the richest, with a current annual budget in the neighborhood of $300 million compared with ASF’s estimated $2.5 million or so. ASF is the oldest, however, founded in 1999. That’s eight years before the modern Linux Foundation, which was born in 2007 out of the marriage of Open Source Development Labs (previously Linux’s home base) and Free Standards Group.

As the Linux Foundation, the organization quickly evolved to become a self-proclaimed “foundation of foundations,” which not only hosts and promotes a variety of projects spanning topics such as cloud, networking, blockchain, and hardware; but also hosts a large number of annual events such as Open Source Summit, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Linux Plumbers Conference, and others.

The Apache Foundation, on the other hand, is much more a grassroots organization, and perhaps closer to the original spirit behind Free Software and open source. Its self-identity is “community over code” (which the organization calls its “biggest mantra”), meritocracy, individual over corporate memberships, an elected board (at LF, Platinum members get to appoint a board member as part of the deal), and vendor‑neutral projects under a permissive license.

“Open source software is the foundation of modern digital life — largely in ways the average person is completely unaware of — and ASF projects are a critical part of that,” ASF’s president, Ruth Suehle said. “When it works, nobody notices, and that’s exactly the goal. That kind of reliability isn’t a given. It is the result of sustained investment in neutral, community-governed infrastructure by each part of the ecosystem. Support like Anthropic’s helps ensure long-term strength, independence, and security of the systems that keep the world running.”

ASF said that Anthropic’s donation will help fund the foundation’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, including build systems, security processes, project services, and community support.