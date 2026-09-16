Fedora CoreOS 45’s ‘Test Week’ Starts Monday

Fedora CoreOS 45 Test Week begins Monday, giving Linux users a straightforward way to help test the container-focused distro.

There’s another Test Week coming up at Fedora.

Test Weeks — and Test Days — are Fedora’s way to make sure that software it’s developed has been tested across countless hardware combinations in the wild before being released for production use. In this case, what’s being tested is Fedora CoreOS, the distro’s automatically updated, immutable operating system that’s primarily used for running containers, ahead of the release of Fedora 45 in late October.

Test Week will commence on Monday September 21 and end on Friday September 25.

“By participating, you help us ensure a smooth and reliable experience for all users,” the Fedora team said in an announcement on the distro’s website. “If you’ve been looking for a way to get started with Fedora contribution, this is the perfect entry point.”

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Anyone who has ever installed a Linux distribution before should find participation to be easy. All that’s required is to download the test images, follow the step-by-step test cases provided on the results page, then report whether the tests passed or failed on the hardware or VM being used by clicking the + button for the test.

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Confused? Don’t be. There’s a wiki page, just in case, plus there’ll be five dev- and QA- types standing by for testing, workarounds, bug fixes, and general discussion, with links to each available on the Test Week’s Wiki.

“Your contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference,” the Fedora team said. “Let’s work together to make Fedora CoreOS 45 a great release.”

Christine Hall has been a journalist since 1971. In 2001, she began writing a weekly consumer computer column and started covering Linux and FOSS in 2002 after making the switch to GNU/Linux. Follow her on Twitter: @BrideOfLinux FOSSForce.com